Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Photos: Decoding Athiya Shetty's look and lehenga adorned with 39,000 Swarovski crystals for Mehendi

Decoding Athiya Shetty's complete look from her mehndi ceremony and her beautiful georgette lehenga adorned with 39,000 Swarovski crystals.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 30, 2023, 05:57 PM IST

Recently, Athiya Shetty shared a series of pictures from the fun-filled mehendi ceremony on her Insta handle. In the pictures, Athiya and her groom-to-be were looking adorable in their respective outfits and it was difficult for us to take our eyes off them.

1. Cream-colored lehenga

Cream-colored lehenga
1/4

For the ceremony, Athiya chose a custom-made cream-coloured lehenga from designer Anjul Bhandari's collection.

2. 39,000 Swarovski crystals

39,000 Swarovski crystals
2/4

Her georgette lehenga featured delicate detailing of baby pearls and sequins and was adorned with 39,000 Swarovski crystals. The actress wore a 24-kali chikankari lehenga set, which included a heavily embellished blouse, a matching dupatta and a lehenga skirt.

3. Dupatta

Dupatta
3/4

Athiya Shetty styled her lehenga with a heavy dupatta draped like a cape jacket.

4. Nani ke jhumke

Nani ke jhumke
4/4

To complement her look, the actress chose golden and polki bangles, a huge diamond ring, a maang tikka and a pair of earrings from her grandmother's collection. Athiya's long statement earrings had a sleek chain and were adorned with some multicolored pearls and a moon-shaped design. Sharing details about her jhumkas, Athiya shared a picture of herself on her Insta story and captioned it, "Nani ke jhumke."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Navya Nanda's New Year vacation in Phuket. See pics
Cholesterol key reason for heart diseases: Know the causes and how to control it
From Chakrata to Auli, it's snowing all over in Dehradun, see PICS
Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, actors who gave brilliant performances portraying real-life characters
Happy New Year 2023: India welcomes new year with colorful celebrations | In Pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian cricketer Murali Vijay announces retirement from all forms of International cricket
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.