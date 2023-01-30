Photos: Decoding Athiya Shetty's look and lehenga adorned with 39,000 Swarovski crystals for Mehendi

Decoding Athiya Shetty's complete look from her mehndi ceremony and her beautiful georgette lehenga adorned with 39,000 Swarovski crystals.
Recently, Athiya Shetty shared a series of pictures from the fun-filled mehendi ceremony on her Insta handle. In the pictures, Athiya and her groom-to-be were looking adorable in their respective outfits and it was difficult for us to take our eyes off them.
1. Cream-colored lehenga
For the ceremony, Athiya chose a custom-made cream-coloured lehenga from designer Anjul Bhandari's collection.
2. 39,000 Swarovski crystals
Her georgette lehenga featured delicate detailing of baby pearls and sequins and was adorned with 39,000 Swarovski crystals. The actress wore a 24-kali chikankari lehenga set, which included a heavily embellished blouse, a matching dupatta and a lehenga skirt.
3. Dupatta
Athiya Shetty styled her lehenga with a heavy dupatta draped like a cape jacket.
4. Nani ke jhumke
To complement her look, the actress chose golden and polki bangles, a huge diamond ring, a maang tikka and a pair of earrings from her grandmother's collection. Athiya's long statement earrings had a sleek chain and were adorned with some multicolored pearls and a moon-shaped design. Sharing details about her jhumkas, Athiya shared a picture of herself on her Insta story and captioned it, "Nani ke jhumke."