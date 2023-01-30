Photos: Decoding Athiya Shetty's look and lehenga adorned with 39,000 Swarovski crystals for Mehendi

Recently, Athiya Shetty shared a series of pictures from the fun-filled mehendi ceremony on her Insta handle. In the pictures, Athiya and her groom-to-be were looking adorable in their respective outfits and it was difficult for us to take our eyes off them.