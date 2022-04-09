Pet Coat Care: Grooming the Inside and Outside

These grooming tips will help you to take care of your four-legged friend like never before.
A well-groomed pet isn't just good-looking but also jolly! Don't we all want to see our pups always brimming with joy? Most pet parents are constantly looking for ways of best pet coat care. Here are some tips to help you shower some extra love on our four-legged friends –
1. Healthy is Happy
All dogs need a proper balanced diet with adequate amounts of carbohydrates, fats, digestible proteins, and vitamins when it comes to having healthy coats. While most of us take care of their nutritional values, we often forget that an ideal diet must be individualised based on the dog's life stage. Experts suggest that the best way to pick a dog food brand is to check for human-grade ingredients. So, the next time you hit the store, keep 'meat by-products' at bay.
2. Brush to Crush Skin Issues
Imagine somebody consistently tugging your hair! Painful right? If you don't brush your dog's coat in regular intervals, they might face a similar sensation due to the presence of mats. Mats can aggravate skin issues and may even hide fleas and maggots. Brushing before and after a bath will help you evenly distribute natural oils, leaving your dog's skin shiny and beautiful!
3. Supplements for Pet Coat Care
We all want our dogs to be smart, right? Supplements like Omega-6 and Omega 3 are known for dogs' cognitive and visual development, but they are also essential elements of pet coat care. These supplements add a dash of glimmer to a dull coat and help replace the skin's oils. To reduce inflammation, opt for supplements with eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid.
SmartBones’ 'Skin and coat care dog treats’ are ideal for maintaining luscious healthy coats and teeth. Another brand that will help you groom your dog with distinct formulations of alcohol-free products is BudgetPetCare.com. Its convenient two-in-one shampoo and conditioner is a favourite of many pet parents. Himalaya's PetsWorld also has a wide assortment of chemical-free pet products that give a natural sheen to the coat of your furry friends.
With these tips of pet coat care, your buddies will be as proud of their appearance as you are after a good grooming session!