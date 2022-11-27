Five food items that can reverse menstrual pain

Here are five food items that can help you reverse menstrual pain.
Many women experience excessive menstrual pain during their menstrual cycle. Menstrual pain not only takes a toll on the body, but it also disrupts a women's mood, work, and other factors. Experts suggest that menstrual cramps can be influenced by many factors, eating habits being one of them. Here is a list of five things that you should consume during periods to get relief from the pain:
1. Cruciferous vegetables
Cruciferous vegetables more commonly known as green leafy vegetables include spinach, kale, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, and so on. They are rich in calcium and magnesium, both of which help relieve period pain. (Photo: Pixabay)
2. Fish
Fish is rich in iron, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, etc. Eating iron, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, etc helps reduce menstrual pain and fish contains these nutrients. Hence, it is advisable to eat fish during menstruation. (Photo: Pixabay)
3. Turmeric
Turmeric is a great healing anti-inflammatory spice. Turmeric has also been proven to reduce cramps and other menstrual symptoms. (Photo: Pixabay)
4. Water-rich foods
It is very important to keep the body hydrated as dehydration causes headaches during periods. Food items such as cucumbers, watermelon, etc. help to keep your body stays hydrated. (Photo: Pixabay)
5. Yogurt
Yogurt is a food rich in probiotics and has been proven to nourish the body and protect your vagina from contracting infections that you may be prone to during your menstrual cycles. (Photo: Pixabay)