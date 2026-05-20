Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family

LIFESTYLE
Anshika Pandey | May 20, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
1.Parineeti Chopra’s net worth:
Parineeti Chopra has an estimated net worth of around Rs 74 crore. She owns a luxury home in Bandra (worth about Rs 22 crore) and several high-end cars like Range Rover Vogue, Audi Q7 and Audi Q4. She has also featured in Forbes India Celebrity 100 since 2013.
2.Raghav Chadha’s net worth:
Raghav Chadha has an estimated net worth of around Rs 50 lakh. His assets include a modest house, a Maruti Suzuki Dzire, gold worth a few lakhs and investments in bonds and shares.
3.Who is richer?
Parineeti Chopra is significantly richer than Raghav Chadha. Her net worth (Rs 74 crore) is far higher compared to his (around Rs 50 lakh).
4.Education:
Parineeti Chopra holds a triple honours degree in Business, Finance, and Economics from Manchester Business School and was a top scorer in academics. Raghav Chadha is a Chartered Accountant (ICAI) and also studied B.Com from Delhi University. He has attended executive programs at LSE and Harvard Kennedy School.
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5.Family background:
Parineeti Chopra was born in Ambala to businessman Pawan Chopra and Reena Chopra. She is the cousin of Priyanka Chopra. Raghav Chadha comes from a middle-class Punjabi family; his father, Sunil Chadha and mother, Alka Chadha, supported his upbringing and education. They got married in 2023. After that, they had a bay boy named 'Neer'.