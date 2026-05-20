Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family

5 . Family background:

5

Parineeti Chopra was born in Ambala to businessman Pawan Chopra and Reena Chopra. She is the cousin of Priyanka Chopra. Raghav Chadha comes from a middle-class Punjabi family; his father, Sunil Chadha and mother, Alka Chadha, supported his upbringing and education. They got married in 2023. After that, they had a bay boy named 'Neer'.