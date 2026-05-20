FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Virat Kohli emerges as IPL’s highest earner with Rs 230 crore; KKR lead franchise valuation

Virat Kohli emerges as IPL’s highest earner with Rs 230 crore; KKR lead franchis

Bangladesh continue dream run with 2-0 clean sweep over Pakistan; overtake India in WTC standings

Bangladesh continue dream run with 2-0 clean sweep over Pakistan; overtake India

Major Boost for RCB: Phil Salt confirmed to return for IPL 2026 playoffs, check details

Major Boost for RCB: Phil Salt confirmed to return for IPL 2026 playoffs, check

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings

HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are a well-known Indian celebrity couple with very different financial backgrounds, qualifications, family and more.

Anshika Pandey | May 20, 2026, 02:30 PM IST

1.Parineeti Chopra’s net worth:

Parineeti Chopra’s net worth:
1

Parineeti Chopra has an estimated net worth of around Rs 74 crore. She owns a luxury home in Bandra (worth about Rs 22 crore) and several high-end cars like Range Rover Vogue, Audi Q7 and Audi Q4. She has also featured in Forbes India Celebrity 100 since 2013.

Advertisement

2.Raghav Chadha’s net worth:

Raghav Chadha’s net worth:
2

Raghav Chadha has an estimated net worth of around Rs 50 lakh. His assets include a modest house, a Maruti Suzuki Dzire, gold worth a few lakhs and investments in bonds and shares.

3.Who is richer?

Who is richer?
3

Parineeti Chopra is significantly richer than Raghav Chadha. Her net worth (Rs 74 crore) is far higher compared to his (around Rs 50 lakh).

4.Education:

Education:
4

Parineeti Chopra holds a triple honours degree in Business, Finance, and Economics from Manchester Business School and was a top scorer in academics. Raghav Chadha is a Chartered Accountant (ICAI) and also studied B.Com from Delhi University. He has attended executive programs at LSE and Harvard Kennedy School.

Also read: Disha Patani’s sister Khushboo Patani slams dowry culture after Twisha Sharma, Deepika Nagar cases: ‘Marna nahi, maarna hai'

TRENDING NOW

5.Family background:

Family background:
5

Parineeti Chopra was born in Ambala to businessman Pawan Chopra and Reena Chopra. She is the cousin of Priyanka Chopra. Raghav Chadha comes from a middle-class Punjabi family; his father, Sunil Chadha and mother, Alka Chadha, supported his upbringing and education. They got married in 2023. After that, they had a bay boy named 'Neer'.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over viral 'Melodi' moment: 'Handing out toffees while economic storm is brewing'
Rahul slams PM Modi over 'Melodi' moment: 'Not leadership, but farce'
Virat Kohli emerges as IPL’s highest earner with Rs 230 crore; KKR lead franchise valuation
Virat Kohli emerges as IPL’s highest earner with Rs 230 crore; KKR lead franchis
Bangladesh continue dream run with 2-0 clean sweep over Pakistan; overtake India in WTC standings
Bangladesh continue dream run with 2-0 clean sweep over Pakistan; overtake India
Major Boost for RCB: Phil Salt confirmed to return for IPL 2026 playoffs, check details
Major Boost for RCB: Phil Salt confirmed to return for IPL 2026 playoffs, check
The Quiet Layer Underneath American Enterprise AI
The Quiet Layer Underneath American Enterprise AI
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement