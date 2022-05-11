Search icon
Pandit Shivkumar Sharma funeral: Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan, Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi, others attend last rites

Santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away at the age of 84 in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 10.

Indian classical musician Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, who was instrumental in the worldwide popularity of santoor, passed away at the age of 84 in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 10 following a cardiac arrest. The veteran artist was suffering from kidney-related ailments for the last six months and was on dialysis. Famous celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, and others paid their tributes to the musician at his funeral. (All Images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Pandit Shivkumar Sharma's family

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma is survived by his wife Manorama Sharma and his two sons named Rahul Sharma and Rohit Sharma. The three of them can be seen in this picture.

2. Pandit Shivkumar Sharma's connection to Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, along with the flute player Hariprasad Chaurasia, composed the music for Amitabh and Jaya's romantic film Silsila directed by Yash Chopra.

3. Pandit Shivkumar Sharma's famous song Rang Barse

One of the most famous songs featured on Amitabh Bachchan is the popular Holi track Rang Barse Bhige Chunar Wali, composed by the late artist along with the legendary flutist.

4. Pandit Shivkumar Sharma's songs penned by Javed Akhtar

The illustrious lyricist Javed Akhtar wrote the lyrics for the songs Dekha Ek Khwab, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, and Neela Aasman So Gaya in the 1981 film Silsila.

5. Pandit Shivkumar Sharma and Hariprasad Chaurasia

As Shiv-Hari, the two esteemed artists composed memorable music for a few Bollywood films such as Silsila, Chandni, Parampara, Vijay, Lamhe, and Darr.

6. Pandit Shivkumar Sharma and Zakir Hussain

The santoor player Shivkumar Sharma and the renowned Tabla player Zakir Hussain have collaborated together for multiple stage shows across the nation.

