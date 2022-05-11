Pandit Shivkumar Sharma funeral: Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan, Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi, others attend last rites

Indian classical musician Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, who was instrumental in the worldwide popularity of santoor, passed away at the age of 84 in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 10 following a cardiac arrest. The veteran artist was suffering from kidney-related ailments for the last six months and was on dialysis. Famous celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, and others paid their tributes to the musician at his funeral. (All Images: Viral Bhayani)