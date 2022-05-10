Pandit Shivkumar Sharma (1938-2022): Impeccable achievements of legendary Santoor maestro

Indian classical musician Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, well renowned for playing the Santoor, died in Mumbai at the age of 84 after suffering heart attack. The maestro had been on dialysis for the previous six months due to kidney problems.

Shivkumar Sharma, who was raised in Jammu and Kashmir, learned to play the santoor from his father and went on to become a world-renowned santoor player.