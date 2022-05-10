Pandit Shivkumar Sharma (1938-2022): Impeccable achievements of legendary Santoor maestro

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, the legendary Santoor maestro, passes away at 84 in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest.
Indian classical musician Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, well renowned for playing the Santoor, died in Mumbai at the age of 84 after suffering heart attack. The maestro had been on dialysis for the previous six months due to kidney problems.
Shivkumar Sharma, who was raised in Jammu and Kashmir, learned to play the santoor from his father and went on to become a world-renowned santoor player.
1. Pandit Shivkumar Sharma birth place
Pandit Shivkumar Sharma was born on 13 January 1938 in Jammu and Kashmir and learned to play the santoor from his father.
2. Pandit Shivkumar Sharma's first public performance
Pandit Shivkumar Sharma started learning santoor at 13 and gave his first public performance in Mumbai in 1955 at 17. Rahul Sharma, his son, is also a santoor player.
3. Shiv-Hari legendary duo
As one half of the duo Shiv-Hari along with the legendary flute player Hariprasad Chaurasia, he composed music for several Bollywood films.
4. Pandit Shivkumar Sharma and Bollywood
His compositions can be heard in Bollywood films including Silsila (1981), Chandni (1989), Lamhe (1991) and others.
5. Padma Vibushan
The classical musician was honoured with Padma Vibushan, the second-highest civilian award in India after Bharat Ratna, in 2001.
6. Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Padma Shri
Pandit Shivkumar Sharma was also awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1986 and the Padma Shri in 1991.
7. The classical instrument Santoor
Shivkumar Sharma is hailed for making the classical instrument Santoor popular in modern times.
8. PM Narendra Modi poured in condolences
Prime Minister Narendra Modi poured in condolences to the musician on Twitter as he wrote, "Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."