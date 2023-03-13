Oscars 2023: From Deepika Padukone to Kylie Jenner, check out who attended Vanity Fair afterparty

Check out these beautiful celebs sizzle at Academy Awards 2023.
While all the actors dazzled on the red carpet of the Oscars, everyone was seen giving tough competition to each other at the after-party as well. From Deepika Padukone to Ram Charan, everyone looked so on point that people could not take their eyes off them.
1. Deepika padukone
Deepika Padukone wore a purple tassel outfit by Naeem Khan at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party.
2. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner dazzles in a metallic silver dress by Maison Margiela at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party.
3. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner looks divine in a golden and black dress by Jean Paul Gaultier at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party.
4. Rihanna
Rihanna flaunted her baby bump in a custom green dress by Bottega Veneta at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party.
5. Cardi B
Cardi B in a hot red corset and ruched skirt with a veil at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party.
6. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner in a black Louis Vuitton outfit and Joe Jonas in a black suit by Bode at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party.