LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Mar 24, 2025, 05:12 PM IST
1.Nysa in maroon Rahul Mishra lehenga
Nysa dazzled in a deep maroon Rahul Mishra lehenga from the Nargis Couture collection. The intricately hand-sequinned ensemble featured a bralette-style blouse, a flowy flared skirt, and a matching netted dupatta. She accessorised with a diamond choker, drop earrings, and stacked bangles.
2.Radiant in yellow Anarkali
Nysa lit up in a vibrant yellow Jigar Mali Anarkali worth Rs 43,900. The full-sleeved kurta with a V-neckline and flared bottom featured golden butis and an embroidered border. She paired it with a contrasting green organza dupatta and statement jhumkas for an elegant touch.
3.Nysa's ethereal blue look
Nysa mesmerised in a Rs 1.79 lakh Vvani powder blue lehenga. The mirror-studded sweetheart neckline blouse paired with a flared skirt and organza dupatta exuded elegance. She completed the look with statement earrings, bangles, and soft glam makeup.
4.Pastel graceful
Nysa stunned in a pastel Arpita Mehta saree worth Rs 2.45 lakh. The luxe tissue fabric, intricate Godet embroidery, and mirror detailing added the perfect touch of sparkle and elegance.
5.Nysa's showstopping wedding style
From regal lehengas to a dreamy saree, Nysa Devgan’s wedding wardrobe was a perfect blend of elegance and glamour. Each look showcased her impeccable fashion sense, proving she knows how to slay ethnic wear with effortless grace.
DC vs LSG IPL 2025: Ashutosh Sharma's blazing knock helps Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants in last-over thriller
'I regret what I...': Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra cyber cell after India's Got Latent row
Nimrat Kaur does 'Gaane ki acting', Ayushmann Khurrana calls it 'best'
Mukesh Ambani asked Aamir Khan to join Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan on stage during Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding festivities
Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh likes post calling Dhanashree Verma 'Gold Digger' after divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal
India will overtake Indonesia as the country with largest Muslim population in..., Hindus will become...
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai writer Manoj Santoshi passes away, Shilpa Shinde blames hospital negligence
'I'm nuts': British man is buried in Snickers-themed coffin to honour his last wish
After going unsold in IPL 2025 mega auction, David Warner to lead THIS franchise in PSL 2025
Big change in IIT admissions: No JEE required, new route opened for top Olympiad performers; details inside
Rajkummar Rao was desperate for a classic finish in Stree climax, guess who came to his rescue!
Meet maverick Bollywood manager who worked with Madhuri Dixit for 27 years, credited for actress’ success, also managed Namrata Shirodkar, parted ways because…
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul blessed with baby girl, share heartwarming post
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul blessed with baby girl; share heartwarming post
Meet Vipraj Nigam, 20-year-old Delhi Capitals spinner who made IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants
Centre given 4 weeks to file report in THIS case of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
Why did BSE soar 1,079 points? Is stock market bullish on Donald Trump's tariff decisions?
IPL 2025: Why KL Rahul is not playing Delhi Capitals' opening game against former team Lucknow Super Giants?
Emraan Hashmi reacts to Javed Sheikh’s claim of rude behaviour on 'Jannat' set: ‘we were never....’
Tube Indian crosses 2 million followers on Instagram: A milestone for founder Ayush Yadav
IC3IA 2025: A Global Success in Advancing AI, Intelligent Algorithms, and Computational Complexity
March 30 or March 31 or April 1? When exactly will Eid-ul-Fitr be celebrated in India?
Los Angeles cinematographer Nandan Lawande's work in Sequoia earns global praise; the film honored by Amazon MGM at the WaterSprite Film Fest
Centre hikes salaries, allowances and pensions by 24 per cent of...; check details inside
Will radical Islam capture power in Bangladesh in collusion with Muhammad Yunus?
Allu Arjun visits Hindu temple in Dubai amid buzz around Atlee's next, Watch video
Viral video: Shreya Ghoshal’s hilarious take on dessert names has the internet laughing, WATCH
Meet cricketer who bore the brunt of cricket's costliest slap, he was..., it cost...
Meet man who began his business with just Rs 2500, then built Rs 500000000 firm, he is...
Sunny Deol comments on Deol family's newfound success: 'It always takes us years back...'
Bad Day at West Coast Air Show: Pilot killed as Impala Mark 1 Jet explodes mid-show, WATCH viral video
Professor with Rs 1 crore annual salary triggers social media storm over conditions for partner: 'Born after 2000, tall, slim, and...'
Phule Trailer: Pratik Gandhi shines as Mahatma Jyotirao Phule who vows to change the status quo of women
CAG report on DTC: Arvind Kejriwal in dock, Atishi demands debate, Know in detail
Eugenix Hair Sciences: Leading the Surge in Hair Transplant
Woman backs out of best friend's wedding after receiving 'bridesmaid package' cost of Rs...
CSK vs MI: Vignesh Puthur rewarded by Nita Ambani after sensational IPL debut, MI star responds with respectful gesture - Watch
Bad news for Gautam Adani as Adani Group loses Rs 340000 crore in...
UP Police books man for posting 'I Love You Pakistan' on Facebook, DETAILS here
Jaat Trailer review: Sunny Deol's massy dialogue 'Dhai kilo ka haath ab South dekhega' meets ‘khatarnaak' Randeep Hooda, netizens call it ‘80s movie repack’
Who is Mahrang Baloch? Will UN Security Council put pressure on Pakistan to release her? Details here...
IPL 2025: CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad, Khaleel Ahmed accused of 'ball tampering' vs MI as video goes viral
US: Donald Trump fumes over his 'distorted' portrait at Colorado Capitol, calls it 'truly the worst'
Active Infrastructures Limited Announces IPO on NSE EMERGE, Marking a New Era of Growth
Prateik Babbar changes his name to Prateik Smita Patil, wife Priya Banerjee breaks silence over fued with Babbar family: 'They always point fingers at...'
Meet man, Harvard alumnus, who leads Rs 180000 crore company, son of Indian billionaire whose net worth is Rs...
Supersox welcomes Bollywood superstar Kartik Aaryan as their brand ambassador
IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan receives warm welcome after match-winning century vs Rajasthan Royals - Watch
Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi teases a gift for fans after 18 years, says 'thoda late hua hai...'; netizens react
How will India navigate trade relations with US as reciprocal tariff regime begins April 2?
Plane carrying Himachal Pradesh Deputy CM makes emergency landing in Shimla
Orlando police recover $769,500 Tiffany earrings after man swallows them
Mumbai to Mangaluru in 12 hours soon: Check mode of travel, route, timings, distance and other important details
Can Gen Z do basic math? Bengaluru CEO's test reveals shocking truth, viral post sparks heated debate online
This Italian village will pay you Rs 92 lakh to move there, know if you are eligible
Nagaland Lottery Result March 24 Monday TODAY LIVE: Dear YAMUNA lucky draw 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, Rs 1 crore first prize, results OUT
Meet real Tarak Mehta, Gujarati columnist, man behind TMKOC; his body was donated by family after he died due to...
Natural remedies for joint pain relief | Ayurvedic solution for rheumatoid arthritis
Mukesh Ambani isn’t the first-timer in Rs 10 Campa Cola war with Pepsi, Coca Cola, he has done it earlier with…
RCB legend Virat Kohli to pay this huge amount as income tax for his IPL 2025 salary
Meet Sana Khan’s husband Mufti Anas Sayed, Islamic scholar, diamond trader who owns properties outside India; his net worth is Rs...
Electricity bills to rise in parts of Delhi soon? Power Minister Ashish Sood cites Rs 27,000 crore debt under AAP govt
Salman Khan’s cringe-worthy statement on age gap between him and Rashmika Mandanna at Sikandar trailer launch event: ‘Mummy ka permission…’
Who is Prasanna Sankar? NIT graduate, co-founder of Rs 80000 crore company, who made sensational allegation against wife, says 'our marriage broke down after...'
Will Pakistan travel to India for ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Reports claim...
Karnataka’s Honey Trap Scandal: State distracted from its true path
Self-styled Punjab's 'Yeshu Yeshu' pastor Bajinder Singh slaps man, woman on camera, watch video
Kerala Lottery Result March 24 LIVE: Win Win W-814 Monday lucky draw result TODAY; 1st prize of Rs 75 lakh goes to...
Mukesh Ambani's next big move to challenge Sundar Pichai's Google, Satya Nadella's Microsoft, Tim Cook's Apple, Reliance Jio to offer free...
Meet Amit Gupta, Tech Mahindra techie detained in Qatar for alleged data theft, he belongs to...
Meet IIT-JEE topper with 300/300 in JEE Mains doesn't have a phone, advises students not to...
Meet Vignesh Puthur, son of autorickshaw driver, who became MI's secret weapon against CSK, was only bought for Rs... in IPL 2025 auction
Meet Bollywood actress who kissed Prince Charles, then...: 'In those days...'
Salman Khan's character in Sikandar has connection with Aamir Khan's Ghajini
'Dhoni Review System is back': MSD's accurate DRS call leaves CSK bowler stunned, watch
Meet IITian trio, who started business from small farm in Bihar, built Rs 200 crore company by selling eggs, everyday they sell over...
Balraj Singh Ghai's comedy studio The Habitat in Mumbai shuts down after Kunal Kamra and Samay Raina's India's Got Latent controversy
Ranveer Singh sets the stage on fire, grooves to Ainvayi Ainvayi at wedding: 'Damn! No one can...'
Meet Swiss-Indian singer BombayMami, fashion icon who loves blending traditional Indian attire with streetwear, is now going viral due to...
Ishan Kishan's maiden IPL century against RR floods internet with hilarious memes, netizens say from 'zero to hero'
Mannara Chopra slams Indigo airlines for denying her boarding, shares video of shocking incident: ‘They can't even...'
Meet Indian genius, 19-year-old who speaks 46 languages and mastered 400, he is from...
Meerut murder case: Muskaan changed husband Saurabh Rajput's prescription to buy sleeping pills before brutally killing him
Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi again, former Real Madrid star receives Guinness World Record for...
Pillar of Delhi-Dehradun Expressway collapses in Saharanpur, two workers injured
Guess who dubbed for Amitabh Bachchan's heroine in Sooryavansham.., it's not Jaya Bachchan but...
Aamir Khan says 'accha hua' as son Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa failed at box office: 'He is...'
Meet man who once owned private jets, flats in Burj Khalifa, had net worth of Rs 18000 crore, was later forced to sell his company for Rs 74 due to...
MS Dhoni gives playful 'bat treatment' to Deepak Chahar after CSK's win over MI, viral video leaves netizens in laughter
Amitabh Bachchan reacts after Shweta Bachchan says she knew Nikhil Nanda only for... before he proposed, watch: 'I thought...'
Bihar Board Result 2025 dates announced: When, where and how to check BSEB class 10th, 12th result online
Tamannaah Bhatia gets angry after journalist calls her ‘milky beauty' at Odela 2 event: 'We women must…’
Tiger Woods makes stunning reveal, confirms relationship with Donald Trump's former daughter-in-law, her name is...
Shiv Sena workers vandalise Mumbai's Habitat Country Club over comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks on Eknath Shinde
KRK mocks Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna's 'dada-poti' romance in Sikandar, claims movie will be superstar's 10th flop
This is India's richest comedian, who outranked some Bollywood stars with net worth of Rs 500 crore, has worked in more than 1000 films, he is...
Did Nizam of Hyderabad donate 5000 kg gold to India after independence? Uncovering truth behind 60-year-old story
Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch DC vs LSG match 4 live on TV, online?
DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants
Meet pan-India star who lives in Rs 28 crore mansion, has Rs 6 crore vanity van, has net worth of Rs 244 crore, his wife is related to...