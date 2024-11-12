1 . Jacob & Co Fleurs De Jardin Pink Sapphire

During Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cruise party Nita Ambani was sported wearing an extravagant wristwatch. The transparent timepiece, from the brand JACOB & CO., is priced at a staggering Rs 3.9 crore. This watch has a garden-style dial and the charm of the watch is the 18K rose gold case featuring bezel and inner ring set with rainbow sapphires, and atop the movement sits an incredible 288-facet Jacob-cut grass-green tsavorite.