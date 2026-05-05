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Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani's blouses collection also blings royality: See viral collection

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Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani's blouses collection also blings royality: See viral collection

At Met Gala 2026, Isha Ambani’s look blended traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern couture, featuring a gold-woven saree, artistic motifs and statement blouse designs that balanced elegance with contemporary style.

Anshika Pandey | May 05, 2026, 03:56 PM IST

1.Met Gala 2026 look:

Met Gala 2026 look:
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She turned heads at fashion’s biggest night in a custom saree by Gaurav Gupta, featuring hand-painted Pichwai-inspired motifs and a sculptural cape in his signature style. The saree was woven with pure gold threads by Swadesh artisans, blending heritage craftsmanship with avant-garde design.

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2.Regal vintage glam blouse:

Regal vintage glam blouse:
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This blouse embraces old-world elegance with intricate embroidery, delicate beadwork and a structured sweetheart neckline. Emerald accents elevate the richness, giving it a regal, jewellery-inspired finish rooted in vintage aesthetics.

3.Modern draped statement blouse:

Modern draped statement blouse:
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A modern twist on tradition, this look features a sleek, structured silver blouse paired with a fluid, electric blue draped saree. Clean lines meet bold draping, while minimal jewellery keeps the focus on silhouette and colour contrast, perfect for cocktail or sangeet events.

4.Elegant high-neck couture blouse:

Elegant high-neck couture blouse:
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Defined by structure and sophistication, this high-neck blouse is densely embroidered with intricate patterns, offering a couture-like appeal. Styled with a muted striped saree, the look remains balanced, letting craftsmanship take centre stage.

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5.Royal heirloom choli look:

Royal heirloom choli look:
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A true statement piece, this choli is richly embellished with multicoloured stones and intricate motifs, blurring the line between fashion and jewellery. Paired with a deep red lehenga and layered diamond necklaces, it delivers a bold, regal aesthetic ideal for bridal wear or grand celebrations.

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