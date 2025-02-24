1 . Tribute to Varanasi's heritage

1

Nita Ambani exuded regal elegance in a breathtaking 28 chauk jaal Rangkat Banarasi saree, celebrating the cultural essence of Varanasi. Adorned with delicate floral motifs and rich zari work, she paired the saree with a mustard green blouse featuring intricate golden embroidery, creating a timeless and royal look.