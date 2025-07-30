Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics

Sixth-worst earthquake hit Kamchatka: World's five strongest earthquakes...
LIFESTYLE
Muskaan Gupta | Jul 30, 2025, 11:01 AM IST
1.Isha Ambani’s opted casual look
Isha Ambani chose to wear a cropped jacket with a crinkle texture and a chic half-sleeved top with stripes of black and off-white. Her simple yet classic top gave her look a flawless, contemporary edge while still adding a touch of elegance that was ideal for a casual outing.
2.Minimal yet classy beauty
She accessorised her top with striking white and black ballerina flats and high-rise, light blue mom-fit jeans. Isha had a soft, shiny, and sophisticated makeup look that was perfect for a casual yet cleaned social appearance. Her loose hair was center-parted, her cheeks were red, her brows were shaped, and her lip was shiny brown.
3.Nita Ambani’s floral co-ord set
Nita Ambani selected a delicate floral-patterned co-ord set made of light blue satin. She wore flared trousers with a shirt that had long sleeves, a closed button and open collar. The outfit perfectly balanced comfort and elegance, fitting New York's summertime atmosphere.
4.Subtle accessories and glam
The chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani accessorised her ensemble with beige peep-toe sandals, an attractive watch, delicate rings, shining diamond studs, and soft, loose hair. She provided an example in combining simple luxury with classic charm for a global setting with her easy and elegant styling.
5.NMACC India Weekend preview
The mother-daughter duo is in New York from September 12–14 for the NMACC India Weekend, a cultural event. Through art, fashion, and performance, the three-day event wants to convey to a worldwide audience the spirit of Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.