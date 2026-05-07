Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings' at Venice Biennale 2026: Decoding her Swadeshi look

LIFESTYLE
Anshika Pandey | May 07, 2026, 10:58 AM IST
1.Nita Ambani at Venice Biennale:
Nita Ambani attended the prestigious Venice Biennale as the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre partnered with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, to bring back the India Pavilion on the global stage.
2.Nita Ambani’s elegant look:
Nita Ambani wore a soft chiffon-georgette saree designed by Anamika Khanna for the historic occasion, paired with a timeless lace blouse featuring hand-embroidered Banarasi motifs. She completed the look with an intricately hand-woven Butidar Sozni shawl by Swadesh.
3.Saree designed by Anamika Khanna:
Anamika Khanna designed Nita Ambani’s elegant chiffon-georgette saree, paired with a lace blouse featuring hand-embroidered Banarasi motifs, beautifully blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern luxury fashion.
4.The statement jewellery:
Nita Ambani styled her look with stunning statement earrings by Wallace Chan. Crafted from rosewood and titanium roots, the earrings were adorned with gemstones including sapphire and ruby, symbolising wisdom, love, calmness and passion.
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5.Purpose behind the partnership:
The collaboration between the Ministry of Culture and NMACC aimed to celebrate and present India’s rich heritage, art, craftsmanship and cultural excellence at one of the world’s most prestigious international art platforms.