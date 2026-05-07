FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
South Korea stuns world as humanoid robot 'Monk Gabi' bows at Jogyesa temple in Buddhist ceremony; video goes viral - Watch

South Korea stuns world as humanoid robot 'Monk Gabi' bows at Jogyesa temple

Bengal News: 400+ Arrested, 200 FIRs Filed As Post-Poll Violence Grips West Bengal; 2 Dead

Bengal News: 400+ Arrested, 200 FIRs Filed As Post-Poll Violence Grips West Bengal; 2 Dead

Nano-composites pioneer Kartheek Ravulapati redefines aircraft materials

Nano-composites pioneer Kartheek Ravulapati redefines aircraft materials

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings' at Venice Biennale 2026: Decoding her Swadeshi look

Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings'

Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story

Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 so far

HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings' at Venice Biennale 2026: Decoding her Swadeshi look

Nita Ambani represented India at the prestigious Venice Biennale, celebrating Indian art, culture and craftsmanship through a special partnership between the Ministry of Culture and the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Anshika Pandey | May 07, 2026, 10:58 AM IST

1.Nita Ambani at Venice Biennale:

Nita Ambani at Venice Biennale:
1

Nita Ambani attended the prestigious Venice Biennale as the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre partnered with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, to bring back the India Pavilion on the global stage.

Advertisement

2.Nita Ambani’s elegant look:

Nita Ambani’s elegant look:
2

Nita Ambani wore a soft chiffon-georgette saree designed by Anamika Khanna for the historic occasion, paired with a timeless lace blouse featuring hand-embroidered Banarasi motifs. She completed the look with an intricately hand-woven Butidar Sozni shawl by Swadesh.

3.Saree designed by Anamika Khanna:

Saree designed by Anamika Khanna:
3

Anamika Khanna designed Nita Ambani’s elegant chiffon-georgette saree, paired with a lace blouse featuring hand-embroidered Banarasi motifs, beautifully blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern luxury fashion.

4.The statement jewellery:

The statement jewellery:
4

Nita Ambani styled her look with stunning statement earrings by Wallace Chan. Crafted from rosewood and titanium roots, the earrings were adorned with gemstones including sapphire and ruby, symbolising wisdom, love, calmness and passion.

Also read: Nora Fatehi lands in legal trouble, NCW summons her over Sarke Chunar song controversy hearing

TRENDING NOW

5.Purpose behind the partnership:

Purpose behind the partnership:
5

The collaboration between the Ministry of Culture and NMACC aimed to celebrate and present India’s rich heritage, art, craftsmanship and cultural excellence at one of the world’s most prestigious international art platforms.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
West Bengal Assembly's term ends today, will President's Rule be imposed as CM Mamata Banerjee refuses to resign? Unprecedented legal battle brewing
Beyond Ballot: How Mamata Banerjee's refusal to resign challenges democracy
South Korea stuns world as humanoid robot 'Monk Gabi' bows at Jogyesa temple in Buddhist ceremony; video goes viral - Watch
South Korea stuns world as humanoid robot 'Monk Gabi' bows at Jogyesa temple
Nano-composites pioneer Kartheek Ravulapati redefines aircraft materials
Nano-composites pioneer Kartheek Ravulapati redefines aircraft materials
Watch: Thalapathy Vijay’s fan cries outside actor's Chennai home, says he is 'deeply hurt' in viral video
Watch: Thalapathy Vijay’s fan cries outside actor's Chennai home
Ricky Ponting loses cool, nearly throws mic mid-interview after PBKS' fielding horror vs SRH, watch viral video
Ricky Ponting loses cool, nearly throws mic mid-interview after PBKS' error
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings' at Venice Biennale 2026: Decoding her Swadeshi look
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings'
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 so far
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars, lavish properties; What makes Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend a style icon
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars
5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan leak, Karur stampede, Divorce from wife Sangeetha, Rumoured affair with Trisha Krishnan
5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement