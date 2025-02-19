1 . Radhika's film Sister Midnight at BAFTAs

1

For those unaware, Radhika Apte's film Sister Midnight was nominated for outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer. Directed by Karan Kandhari in his debut project, the film features Radhika as a woman trapped in an unhappy arranged marriage. Making her first major appearance just two months postpartum, she walked the red carpet, setting new standards for working mothers.