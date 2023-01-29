Neither Switzerland nor Kashmir, see stunning photos of Arunachal's new Chighu resort

See some pictures of the resort in Arunachal Pradesh, in which beautiful valleys covered with snow can be seen.
When there is mention of a beautiful place to enjoy snowfall, then the name Switzerland comes to people's tongues. Whereas, there are many such states in India, where wonderful views of snowfall can be seen. Take Arunachal Pradesh only. Recently, Education Minister of Nagaland Temjen Imna Along has shared some pictures of the resort in Arunachal Pradesh, in which beautiful valleys covered with snow can be seen.
1. Valley covered with snow
This beautiful valley covered with snow looks exactly like Switzerland or Kashmir.
2. Chighu Resort
The Education Minister has compared this picture with popular snowy tourist destinations like Switzerland and Kashmir.
3. A beautiful sight- Caption of THE tweet
Education Minister Along wrote in the caption of his tweet- 'This is neither Switzerland nor Kashmir! This is the newly built Chighu Resort in Anini, Arunachal Pradesh. What a beautiful sight! Isn't it?
4. Mountains and valleys
The mountains and valleys will fascinate every tourist sight with their beauty.