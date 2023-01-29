Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Neither Switzerland nor Kashmir, see stunning photos of Arunachal's new Chighu resort

See some pictures of the resort in Arunachal Pradesh, in which beautiful valleys covered with snow can be seen.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 29, 2023, 09:54 PM IST

When there is mention of a beautiful place to enjoy snowfall, then the name Switzerland comes to people's tongues. Whereas, there are many such states in India, where wonderful views of snowfall can be seen. Take Arunachal Pradesh only. Recently, Education Minister of Nagaland Temjen Imna Along has shared some pictures of the resort in Arunachal Pradesh, in which beautiful valleys covered with snow can be seen.

1. Valley covered with snow

Valley covered with snow
1/4

This beautiful valley covered with snow looks exactly like Switzerland or Kashmir.

2. Chighu Resort

Chighu Resort
2/4

The Education Minister has compared this picture with popular snowy tourist destinations like Switzerland and Kashmir.

3. A beautiful sight- Caption of THE tweet

A beautiful sight- Caption of THE tweet
3/4

Education Minister Along wrote in the caption of his tweet- 'This is neither Switzerland nor Kashmir! This is the newly built Chighu Resort in Anini, Arunachal Pradesh. What a beautiful sight! Isn't it?

4. Mountains and valleys

Mountains and valleys
4/4

The mountains and valleys will fascinate every tourist sight with their beauty. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From breaking Sachin’s record to incredible consistency in Ranji Trophy: The story of Sarfaraz Khan
Aabha Paul, Neelam Bhanushali, Flora Saini, Anveshi Jain: XXX, Gandii Baat stars who are internet night queens as well
Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months
From Shubman Gill's 208 to Rohit Sharma's 264: Know all ODI double centurions in cricket history
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JAC Board 2023: Jharkhand board class 10th admit card released at jac.jhakrhand.gov.in, exam from March 14
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.