Neither Switzerland nor Kashmir, see stunning photos of Arunachal's new Chighu resort

See some pictures of the resort in Arunachal Pradesh, in which beautiful valleys covered with snow can be seen.

When there is mention of a beautiful place to enjoy snowfall, then the name Switzerland comes to people's tongues. Whereas, there are many such states in India, where wonderful views of snowfall can be seen. Take Arunachal Pradesh only. Recently, Education Minister of Nagaland Temjen Imna Along has shared some pictures of the resort in Arunachal Pradesh, in which beautiful valleys covered with snow can be seen.