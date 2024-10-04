Need vitamin B12? Add these 7 nutrient-packed foods to your diet

Incorporating these foods into your diet can help ensure you get enough Vitamin B12, supporting healthy red blood cells, nerve function, and overall well-being.
Vitamin B12 is crucial for red blood cell formation, nerve function, and DNA production. Since the body doesn’t naturally produce this nutrient, it’s important to include B12-rich foods in your diet, especially for those following a plant-based diet. Here are seven foods that can help increase your Vitamin B12 intake.
1. Beef Liver
One of the richest natural sources of Vitamin B12, beef liver is packed with nutrients like iron and folate, making it a superfood for overall health. Beef liver is an excellent source of Vitamin B12 and essential nutrients.
2. Clams
These small, chewy shellfish are loaded with Vitamin B12, along with protein, iron, and antioxidants, making them a great addition to a balanced diet. Clams provide a powerful boost of Vitamin B12 and minerals.
3. Fortified Cereals
Many breakfast cereals are fortified with Vitamin B12, making them a good option for vegetarians and vegans to meet their daily needs. Fortified cereals offer a convenient and plant-friendly source of Vitamin B12.
4. Tuna
Tuna, especially the light canned variety, is rich in Vitamin B12 and other important nutrients like protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Tuna is a nutrient-dense fish packed with Vitamin B12 and protein.
5. Dairy Products
Milk, yogurt, and cheese are naturally high in Vitamin B12, making them easy and accessible sources for many people, especially vegetarians. Dairy products are a tasty and reliable source of Vitamin B12.
6. Eggs
Eggs, particularly the yolk, are a good source of Vitamin B12. They are also packed with protein, which supports muscle and cell growth.
Egg yolks provide a simple way to get more Vitamin B12 into your diet.
7. Fortified Plant-Based Milk
Plant-based milks like almond, soy, or oat are often fortified with Vitamin B12, making them a great choice for vegans looking to supplement this essential nutrient.
Fortified plant-based milk is a vegan-friendly source of Vitamin B12.