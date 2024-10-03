trendingPhotosDetail

English

3111166

Navratri 2024: Nutritious recipes you can try during your fast

As the Navratri season is here, the air is filled with gusto and excitement, heralding the colourful celebrations of the festival. The nine-day festival is dedicated to devotion towards Maa Durga, prayers, 'sattvik' food, and of course, the incredible joy.

Let us tell you about some quick and popular recipes you must try during your Navratri fasting. These 'sattvik' dishes will keep you stuffed for longer periods and nourish your body.

1. Sabudana Khichdi

1/5 Speaking about Navratri, it is near to impossible to forget about Sabudana Khichdi. Made with Sabudana, mild spices and peanuts, these are a great source of carbohydrates. You can also opt for Sabudana vada.

2. Kuttu ka Dosa

2/5 If you're a Dosa lover, this is for you! Dosa made with buckwheat flour and filled with mashed potatoes should be on your go-to list.

3. Makhane ki kheer

3/5 This popular dish is something that almost every north Indian household is aware of. Made with milk, fox nuts and nuts, this sweet dish is just wholesome that can keep you full for long hours.

4. Banana walnut shake

4/5 This nourishing and nutritious shake is perfect for your Navratri fasting. Made with milk, bananas and walnuts, this shake will fill you with energy.

5. Khatte Meethe Aaloo