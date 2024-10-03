Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3111166
HomePhotos

Navratri 2024: Nutritious recipes you can try during your fast

As the Navratri season is here, the air is filled with gusto and excitement, heralding the colourful celebrations of the festival. The nine-day festival is dedicated to devotion towards Maa Durga, prayers, 'sattvik' food, and of course, the incredible joy.

  • Meemansa Shekhawat
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 03, 2024, 01:12 PM IST

Let us tell you about some quick and popular recipes you must try during your Navratri fasting. These 'sattvik' dishes will keep you stuffed for longer periods and nourish your body. 

1. Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana Khichdi
1/5

Speaking about Navratri, it is near to impossible to forget about Sabudana Khichdi. Made with Sabudana, mild spices and peanuts, these are a great source of carbohydrates. You can also opt for Sabudana vada. 

2. Kuttu ka Dosa

Kuttu ka Dosa
2/5

If you're a Dosa lover, this is for you! Dosa made with buckwheat flour and filled with mashed potatoes should be on your go-to list. 

3. Makhane ki kheer

Makhane ki kheer
3/5

This popular dish is something that almost every north Indian household is aware of. Made with milk, fox nuts and nuts, this sweet dish is just wholesome that can keep you full for long hours. 

4. Banana walnut shake

Banana walnut shake
4/5

This nourishing and nutritious shake is perfect for your Navratri fasting. Made with milk, bananas and walnuts, this shake will fill you with energy. 

5. Khatte Meethe Aaloo

Khatte Meethe Aaloo
5/5

Made with mild spices and a little oil, this tangy flavoured 'Khatte Meethe Aaloo' is enough to satisfy your cravings. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh
Navratri 2024: 9 divine colours for Durga Puja and their significance
Navratri 2024: Nutritious recipes you can try during your fast
Navratri 2024: Top 6 restaurants in Delhi-NCR to enjoy Navratri vrat thalis
Bollywood's richest best friends have combined net worth of Rs 11,900 crore, gave six superhits together, they are...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Anil Ambani MAKING investors rich, Reliance Power's market cap rises to Rs 1763000 crore on Navratri Day 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews