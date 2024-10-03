trendingPhotosDetail

Navratri 2024: 9 divine colours for Durga Puja and their significance

Navratri is one of the most vibrant and significant festivals celebrated in India in honor of the goddess Durga. Each of the nine nights of Navratri is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, and each day is represented by a specific colour that holds deep symbolic meaning. These colours not only enhance the festive atmosphere but also reflect the qualities and virtues associated with each goddess. From the energetic hues of orange to the serene tones of white, each colour plays a vital role in the celebration and devotion of this auspicious festival. Let's explore the significance of each colour for Navratri 2024, uncovering the spiritual essence and cultural importance behind them.

1. Navratri Day 1: Orange

1/9 On the first day of Navratri, devotees honour Shailaputri, known as the "daughter of the mountains," who is revered as the first incarnation of Goddess Durga. She symbolises purity and the essence of nature. The colour orange, worn on this day, represents individuals with vibrant and warm personalities. This lively hue is believed to emanate positive energy, enhancing the spirit of those who wear it.

2. Navratri Day 2: Green

2/9 The second day of Navratri is devoted to Goddess Brahmacharini, who embodies the unmarried aspect of Goddess Parvati. Renowned for her rigorous penance to win Lord Shiva as her husband, she is a symbol of dedication. The color associated with this day is green, representing nature and evoking feelings of growth, fertility, peace, and tranquility.

3. Navratri Day 3: Grey

3/9 On the third day of Navratri, worshippers pay tribute to Chandraghanta, the married incarnation of Goddess Parvati. Her name is inspired by the half-moon that graces her forehead, symbolising beauty and tranquility. The colour designated for this day is grey, which signifies strength, resilience, and the capacity to overcome challenges.

4. Navratri Day 4: Orange

4/9 The fourth day of Navratri is set aside for the worship of Goddess Kushmanda, recognised as the creator of the universe. Devotees believe that honouring her while wearing orange on this day imparts qualities of warmth, exuberance, and positivity to those who participate in the celebration.

5. Navratri Day 5: White

5/9 Skandamata is worshiped on the fifth day of Navratri as the fifth form of Goddess Durga. Her name is derived from two Sanskrit words: Skanda, referring to the God of war, and Mata, meaning mother of Murugan. The colour associated with this day is white, symbolising purity and innocence. Devotees believe that wearing white on this day helps them become deserving of the Goddess's blessings.

6. Navratri Day 6: Red

6/9 The sixth form of Goddess Durga, Katyayani, is recognised for her fierce and powerful nature. The colour designated for this day is red, symbolising passion, love, and strength. Red is also the favoured color for chunri, a traditional scarf offered to the Goddess, representing deep devotion and reverence.

7. Navratri Day 7: Royal Blue

7/9 The seventh day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Kaalratri, recognised as one of the destructive forms of Goddess Durga. Devotees wear royal blue on this day, a color symbolising richness, tranquility, and depth. This hue reflects the powerful yet calming essence of Maa Kaalratri.

8. Navratri Day 8: Pink

8/9 Mahagauri is honoured as the eighth form of Goddess Durga on Ashtami Tithi. Her name means "extremely white," symbolising her purity and beauty. The color associated with this day is pink, which represents universal love, affection, and harmony. Wearing pink on this day encourages a sense of compassion and connection, reflecting Mahagauri's gentle and nurturing qualities.

9. Navratri Day 9: Purple