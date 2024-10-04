Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

We’ve gathered some iconic Bollywood-inspired looks to help you slay your garba night in true diva style.
Shardiya Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival honouring Goddess Durga, will be celebrated this year from October 3 to October 12. Alongside the rituals and pujas that form the heart of the festivities, it’s also a time to shine on the garba floor in style. Traditional Navratri outfits offer a rich blend of vibrant colours and intricate embroidery, providing the perfect opportunity to embrace both the festive atmosphere and fashion flair while dancing the night away.
And when it comes to fashion, no one does it better than our Bollywood divas! We’ve gathered some iconic Bollywood-inspired looks to help you slay your garba night in true diva style.
1. Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in a vibrant multicoloured lehenga, ideal for dancing the night away this Navratri. The lehenga was adorned with intricate threadwork embroidery, complemented by stunning mirrorwork and bold, traditional motifs. She paired it with a heavily embellished blouse, featuring a plunging neckline and detailed with mirror and thread embroidery. The backless dori tie added a modern twist, making the outfit a perfect blend of traditional elegance and contemporary flair.
2. Sara Ali Khan
This beautiful outfit features intricate ikkat embroidery, showcasing rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship. The lehenga's vibrant colours and detailed designs make it perfect for festive occasions. Sara pairs it with a flattering deep-cut choli and completes the look with a gracefully draped heavy dupatta.
3. Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah's purple floral lehenga by Karan Torani is a stunning choice for the festive season. To enhance her traditional Indian look, the actress paired the lehenga with a matching dupatta and striking jewellery. She styled her hair in a neat bun adorned with a gajra and opted for makeup that was both understated and dramatic.
4. Suhana Khan
Suhana Khan's multicoloured lehenga, intricately stitched and adorned with sequins, beads, and zari detailing, is a fabulous addition to any festive wardrobe. She paired it with a crimson brocade choli embellished with sequins, and the plunging neckline added an extra touch of allure to the outfit. To complete her look, she draped a matching dupatta elegantly over one shoulder. Suhana finished off the ensemble with a sleek choker necklace and dainty earrings.
5. Shraddha Kapoor
This Navratri, consider ditching lehengas and take inspiration from Shraddha to achieve the perfect festive saree look. Shraddha's saree, crafted from luxurious satin georgette fabric, is distinguished by its delicate features and hand-embroidered sequins. To complete her stunning ensemble, she paired the saree with an Ajrakh-printed V-neck top, which already stands out as a masterpiece with its sequin highlights and intricate hand embroidery.