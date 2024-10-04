Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Shardiya Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival honouring Goddess Durga, will be celebrated this year from October 3 to October 12. Alongside the rituals and pujas that form the heart of the festivities, it’s also a time to shine on the garba floor in style. Traditional Navratri outfits offer a rich blend of vibrant colours and intricate embroidery, providing the perfect opportunity to embrace both the festive atmosphere and fashion flair while dancing the night away.

And when it comes to fashion, no one does it better than our Bollywood divas! We’ve gathered some iconic Bollywood-inspired looks to help you slay your garba night in true diva style.