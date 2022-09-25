Navratri 2022: 9 avatars of Goddess Durga and their significance

On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Goddess Durga is worshipped in her nine forms.

The festival of Navaratri is celebrated to cherish the victory of Dharma (Good) over Adharma (Evil). These nine days are associated with the battle that was fought between Goddess Durga and the demon king Mahishasura. Throughout these nine days, the nine avatars of the Goddess known as Navadurga are worshipped, each day dedicated to one incarnation.

Sharad Navratri is set to begin on September 26, tomorrow, with Ghatasthapana and end on October 5 with Vijay Dashami and Durga Visarjan. On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Goddess Durga is worshipped in her nine forms.