Navratri 2022: Take fashion tips from your favorite celebs for the festive season

This Durga puja, take inspiration from your favorite celebrity to create your own style.

The ongoing festival of Navratri is just not limited to puja but it also comes with an opportunity for pandal hopping and showcasing your fashion stylestament. Navratri is a 9 days long festival when everyone, especially women sets trends in a new outfit. Durga puja is celebrated on a grander level in Bengal. 

1. Mira Kapoor (Photo credit: Mira instagram)

1/5

Beautiful Mira Kapoor looked absolutely elegant in an ivory-coloured coconut hand embroidered saree with a tint of gold by Arpita Mehta. She paired it with a beign gold blouse. She chose a regal choker and maang-tikka to compliment the look. She gave earrings and bangles a miss and opted for a silver-hued watch.

2. Kagana Ranaut ((Photo credit: kangana instagram)

2/5

The queen of Bollywood Kangana looked drop dead and royal in an ivory chikankari saree, which she paired with a balloon sleeves blouse. she accessorised her look with a  Kundan necklace and matching earrings.  

3. Janhvi Kapoor (Photo credit: Janhvi instagram)

3/5

Janhvi Kapoor is quite a fashion enthusiast as she never disappoints her fans with her fashion choices. Janhvi can be seen wearing a beautiful and serene white-coloured organza saree that has multi-coloured blooming floral prints all over it. She paired it up with a matching printed blouse. Janhvi Kapoor accessorised her look with a pair of ethnic earrings. She opted for a clean make-up look.  She took the crown section of her hair and puffed it, leaving the rest open.

4. Katrina Kaif (Photo credit: Katrina instagram)

4/5

Katrina looked gracious in a Sabyasachi green shimmery semi-sheer saree. She wore a pair of stone studded diamond earrings and a ruby studded diamond ring by Sabyasachi Jewelry. She chose to keep her hair open with kohl-rimmed eyes, blushed cheeks and nude lips. 

5. Kajol (Image credit: Kajol instagram)

5/5

Kajol looked divine in a bright yellow silk saree with a high collar matching blouse. She colour contrasted her yellow saree with green bangles and wore a choker on her neck. She completed her look with a Marathi bindi, nude make-up and a neat bun which she accessorised with gajra. 

