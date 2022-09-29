Navratri 2022: Food items people with diabetes should eat and avoid while fasting

If you have diabetes and have chosen to fast during Navratri, here are some recommendations for you.
India enthusiastically embraced the holiday season, and Navratri was celebrated with great fervour by those who worship the goddess Durga. The celebrations of 9-day-ong festival kicked in across many Indian states. During Navratri, many people usually keep fast and therefore only eat vrat-friendly food items.
It may be a little challenging for those suffering with diabetes as they need to be very careful upon what to eat and what to not. Maintaining the blood sugar level is important, especially while fasting. So, if you have diabetes and have chosen to fast during Navratri, here are some recommendations for you.
1. Food items to avoid - Potatoes
Although potatoes are a common ingredient in many vrat-friendly foods, diabetes individuals should avoid them. Since potatoes are a starchy vegetable, they are high in carbohydrates and may cause blood sugar levels to rise.
Diabetes sufferers may experience issues controlling their blood sugar if they consume too many potatoes.
Photo: Zee Media Bureau
2. Big no for diabetic person – Fried food
During Navratri, while everyone is fasting, a lot of fried food is prepared. Avoid consuming such foods. If you have diabetes, make sure you have a diet strategy in place in advance. If at all possible, consider steaming, baking, or grilling the meal rather than deep-frying it.
Photo: Zee Media Bureau
3. What to eat – Food items made with Kuttu
Rotis cooked with singhara or kuttu flour are the best options if you have diabetes. It takes a while to digest the fibres in Singhara atta. Additionally, it enables the body to release sugar gradually, preventing unsafe high sugar levels.
Patients with diabetes can fast and still eat regularly. Being nutritious ingredients, kuttu or singhara flour is a great option. Furthermore, due to their having a low to moderate glycemic index, they should be preferred over other foods.
4. Beverages to keep you hydrated
Low-calorie drinks like green tea, lemon water, lassi, chaach, mattha, pudina water, etc. should be consumed. It is vital to maintain good health and avoid raising your blood sugar throughout these days of fasting.
5. Dairy products is a good choice
Make sure to add protein into your meala conscious effort to eat protein from a variety of sources. You have to rely on substitute protein meals like milk, curd, or paneer that you can consume when fasting.
READ | World Heart Day 2022: Know why teenagers in India are more prone to sudden cardiovascular deaths
(Disclaimer: This article is meant to be informative. Kindly, always consult a doctor for more information.)