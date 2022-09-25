Navratri 2022: 5 temples in Delhi you must visit during the 9-day festival

Navratri 2022: During this nine-day festival, nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped.
The nine-day Navratri festival is all set to begin on Monday, September 26 and will end on October 5. Navratri is celebrated all across the country and marks the arrival of the Goddess Durga in various avatars in our homes. During the celebration of Navratri, nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped.
India's capital city has got some beautifully designed temples known for their elegance and excellent architecture. Check out some famous temples in Delhi that you can visit during this Navratri festival.
1. Shree Sheetla Mata Mandir
Shree Sheetla Mata Mandir is one of the most well-known and huge temples in Delhi-NCR. During the Navratri festival, the place comes to life. Visitors are not permitted to touch Mata Sheetla Devi's idol and can only offer flowers and prayers. (Photo: ANI)
2. Kali Mandir
Dedicated to Goddess Kali, the iconic temple is located in Chittaranjan Park, also known as CR Park. She is regarded as one of Maa Durga's avatars and is highly revered in the Bengali culture. (Photo: ANI)
3. Chhatarpur Temple
Dedicated to Goddess Katyayani, the place is a well-known temple in south Delhi, always bustling with activity as devotees attend practically every day. Its magnificent architecture draws many tourists and is supposed to be open only during Navratri.
This is a must-see temple to pay your respects over the holiday season. (Photo: ANI)
4. Jhandewalan Temple
Located at Jhandewalan road, the famous temple attracts hundreds of worshipers, especially during Navratri. This temple, dedicated to Maa Aadi Shakti, is one of the most well-known in Delhi.
During Shah Jahan's reign, the temple was given the name 'Jhandewalan' due to the prayer flags or Jhandas that are offered there. It is one of the top temples to visit during the Navratri festival in Delhi. (Photo: ANI)
5. Kalkaji Temple
Kalka Ji Temple, one of Delhi's oldest temples, is dedicated to Goddess Kali. As per local traditions, it is believed to be the Manokaamna Siddha Peetha or Jayanti Peeta.
Built about 1764 AD, followers believe that during Navratri, Maa Kali grants the wishes and prayers of her devotees. (Photo: ANI)
(WIth inputs from ANI)