Navratri 2022: 5 temples in Delhi you must visit during the 9-day festival

The nine-day Navratri festival is all set to begin on Monday, September 26 and will end on October 5. Navratri is celebrated all across the country and marks the arrival of the Goddess Durga in various avatars in our homes. During the celebration of Navratri, nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped.

India's capital city has got some beautifully designed temples known for their elegance and excellent architecture. Check out some famous temples in Delhi that you can visit during this Navratri festival.