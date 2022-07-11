Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2967566
HomePhotos

Not getting sleep? Try these 6 all-natural ways to tackle your dark circles

Here are some completely natural ways to tackle your dark circles if you're not getting enough sleep.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 11, 2022, 02:29 PM IST

Dark circles are due to tiredness and a lack of sleep. Although this can be one cause, there are other reasons for dark under-eye circles, such as allergies or the natural aging process. Here are some easy ways which will help you to get rid of dark circles.

1. Cucumber

Cucumber
1/6

Cucumber has been our go-to remedy for our under-eye puffiness and dark circles. Cucumber is known for its incredible cooling and lightning properties that improve our blood circulation. 

2. Moisturizer

Moisturizer
2/6

Moisturizing your skin is the most fundamental healthy habit. Apply it twice a day with a mild SPF and apply eye cream every night before bed. This will help your skin to be happy and healthy.

3. Proper sleep

Proper sleep
3/6

 Proper sleep is necessary for your eyes. A long 8-hour sleep can act as the best mechanism for your eyes.

4. Eye massage

Eye massage
4/6

Massaging your eyes will help you with better blood flow to the facial area and aid in preventing blood from accumulating in the capillaries there.

5. Potato Juice

Potato Juice
5/6

Potato juice has some amazing skin-lightening and moisturizing qualities that get rid of dark circles and hydrate your under-eyes. Potatoes are rich in vitamin c, applying a slice of potato will help you treat dark circles.

 

6. Tomato Juice

Tomato Juice
6/6

Mix one teaspoon of tomato juice with one-half teaspoon of lemon juice. Use a cotton ball to apply it to your under-eye area. Apply this for 10 minutes then rinse with warm water and repeat it twice a day and see the positive results.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Top mini electric cars to buy in India: Check price, features and more
Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Swift: Best-selling cars of July 2024 in India
This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..
6 vegetarian foods with more protein than eggs
Viral: Malaika Arora burns the internet with sizzling photos in bikini
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video: Daughter gifts father brand new car, his reaction wins internet
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews