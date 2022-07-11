Not getting sleep? Try these 6 all-natural ways to tackle your dark circles

Here are some completely natural ways to tackle your dark circles if you're not getting enough sleep.
Dark circles are due to tiredness and a lack of sleep. Although this can be one cause, there are other reasons for dark under-eye circles, such as allergies or the natural aging process. Here are some easy ways which will help you to get rid of dark circles.
1. Cucumber
Cucumber has been our go-to remedy for our under-eye puffiness and dark circles. Cucumber is known for its incredible cooling and lightning properties that improve our blood circulation.
2. Moisturizer
Moisturizing your skin is the most fundamental healthy habit. Apply it twice a day with a mild SPF and apply eye cream every night before bed. This will help your skin to be happy and healthy.
3. Proper sleep
Proper sleep is necessary for your eyes. A long 8-hour sleep can act as the best mechanism for your eyes.
4. Eye massage
Massaging your eyes will help you with better blood flow to the facial area and aid in preventing blood from accumulating in the capillaries there.
5. Potato Juice
Potato juice has some amazing skin-lightening and moisturizing qualities that get rid of dark circles and hydrate your under-eyes. Potatoes are rich in vitamin c, applying a slice of potato will help you treat dark circles.
6. Tomato Juice
Mix one teaspoon of tomato juice with one-half teaspoon of lemon juice. Use a cotton ball to apply it to your under-eye area. Apply this for 10 minutes then rinse with warm water and repeat it twice a day and see the positive results.