National Dengue Day 2022: Causes, symptoms, prevention, treatment of the disease

India observes the National Dengue Day on May 16 every year. The main aim on this day is to increase awareness about dengue and to make people aware about preventive measures that can be taken to control the spread of the disease in the country.
As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), dengue is a viral fever that is spread because of the bite of a female Aedes mosquito. The infection caused by four-different viruses can lead to serious flu-like illnesses. The Aedes mosquito can also spread Zika virus, yellow fever and chikungunya.
The dengue virus can transmit from an infected person to a healthy person through the Aedes mosquitoes after 4-5 days of the onset of symptoms. The mosquito usually bites during the daylight hours. Anyone infected with the virus can begin to show symptoms 3-14 days after being bitten by the Aedes mosquito which acts as the carrier of the virus.
1. Symptoms of Dengue disease
Anyone who is infected with dengue might get body rash, severe headache, high fever, vomiting, nausea, aching muscles and joints.
2. Precautions of Dengue disease
3. Diagnosis of Dengue
If you think you have contacted the DENV infection, there are several ways to diagnose it. In the initial days of the infection, the virus may be isolated from the blood and various reverse transcriptase – polymerase chain reaction methods are there. The best way to detect the virus depends upon the presence of virus-produced protein, which is known as NS1.
Serological methods can also confirm the presence of antibodies IgM and IgG. The former antibody can be detected in a week after infection and the later one may take longer to develop.
4. Treatment of Dengue
The right way to treat symptoms of dengue is to have paracetamol or acetaminophhen. As per experts, one should avoid the use of NSAIDs (non-steriodal anti-inflammatory drugs) like ibuprofen.