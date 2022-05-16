National Dengue Day 2022: Causes, symptoms, prevention, treatment of the disease

The dengue virus can transmit from an infected person to a healthy person through the Aedes mosquitoes after 4-5 days of the onset of symptoms.

India observes the National Dengue Day on May 16 every year. The main aim on this day is to increase awareness about dengue and to make people aware about preventive measures that can be taken to control the spread of the disease in the country.

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), dengue is a viral fever that is spread because of the bite of a female Aedes mosquito. The infection caused by four-different viruses can lead to serious flu-like illnesses. The Aedes mosquito can also spread Zika virus, yellow fever and chikungunya.

The dengue virus can transmit from an infected person to a healthy person through the Aedes mosquitoes after 4-5 days of the onset of symptoms. The mosquito usually bites during the daylight hours. Anyone infected with the virus can begin to show symptoms 3-14 days after being bitten by the Aedes mosquito which acts as the carrier of the virus.