Natasha & Adar Poonawalla to Roohi & Chetan Jaikishan: A toast to society’s coolest power couples

Natasha and Adar Poonawalla

The party-hopping, couture-wearing Natasha Poonwalla is the ultimate style risk-taker — from a body-con sheath dress to an Anthony Vaccarello’s mini crini to a Stephen Jones fascinator to Balmain’s glam rock skirts, she owns every look. A few years ago, she drove the paps into a frenzy as she showed up at a derby afternoon in a book-inspired, edgy Christopher Kane creation. Recently, for a brunch, she opted for a breezy neon Delpozo number and for a night out, she slayed it in a Gucci logo-ed slip dress. Last week, at the races, she was a head-turner in a Zuhair Murad dress complemented with an Arturo Rios fascinator. Husband Adar, who is the CEO of Serum Institute of India, complements his gorgeous wife with an envy-inspiring closet of dapper suits. He was recognised for his efforts towards

promoting waste management. In 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi nominated him as the ambassador for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.