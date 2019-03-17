Natasha & Adar Poonawalla to Roohi & Chetan Jaikishan: A toast to society’s coolest power couples

Looking at the chic twosomes who straddle the worlds of business, society and the arts
Accomplishments, taste, style and a lifestyle that remains unmatched — these couples juggle professions and roles effortlessly. Think of an inimitable personal style superimposed with the fine art of entertaining and you get the picture! Striking that elusive balance between professional and personal lives, they continue to dazzle us with their razor-sharp focus and the ability to multitask — work, family, philanthropy and the arts. Here’s looking at some of the twosomes we love...
1. THE LUXISTS
Picture-perfect, elegant and impossibly suave, Michelle and Yohan Poonawalla always make you stop in your tracks and take note. Philanthropy, the arts and business — this power couple wears many a hat and yet make it all seem so easy. If Michelle looks drop-dead-stunning in her equestrian-inspired, age-less ensembles, Yohan, Chairman & Managing Director of the Poonawalla Engineering Group, proves that he’s the ultimate dandy in his well-cut suits, tailored to perfection. If Saint Laurent, Gucci and Falguni & Shane Peacock have been Michelle’s go-to picks in the style space, Yohan’s sartorial taste emphasises on the art of bespoke in his business and evening attire. There’s always a sense of heritage, history and a deep connection with the art world in the way the two carry themselves.
2. JET SET COOL
The party-hopping, couture-wearing Natasha Poonwalla is the ultimate style risk-taker — from a body-con sheath dress to an Anthony Vaccarello’s mini crini to a Stephen Jones fascinator to Balmain’s glam rock skirts, she owns every look. A few years ago, she drove the paps into a frenzy as she showed up at a derby afternoon in a book-inspired, edgy Christopher Kane creation. Recently, for a brunch, she opted for a breezy neon Delpozo number and for a night out, she slayed it in a Gucci logo-ed slip dress. Last week, at the races, she was a head-turner in a Zuhair Murad dress complemented with an Arturo Rios fascinator. Husband Adar, who is the CEO of Serum Institute of India, complements his gorgeous wife with an envy-inspiring closet of dapper suits. He was recognised for his efforts towards
promoting waste management. In 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi nominated him as the ambassador for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
3. CEREBRAL SEXY
Businesswoman, art purveyor and style connoisseur, Roohi Jaikishan has been the epitome of cerebral sexiness. Her thoughtfully-curated closet comprises Gucci’s maximalist pieces, Dior’s drool-worthy accessories and mom-in-law Pallavi Jaikishan’s timeless creations. The hostess with the mostest has promoted H&M’s eco-conscious campaigns and also been part of Anavila’s handloom narrative, while staying true to her ideology. In a guest column for After Hrs, she wrote, “Gucci has been extremely forthcoming with Kering’s sustainability framework. It has joined the fur-free alliance, committing to reducing environmental impact, supporting and ensuring traceability of 95 per cent of its raw materials.” Businessman hubby Chetan cuts a fine figure in Alessandro Michele’s ‘more is more’ creations. It’s inspiring how they share their creative canvas and keeps the yin and yang synchronised.