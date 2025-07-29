Twitter
LIFESTYLE

Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid

Narayana Murthy's parenting insights reveal common mistakes that can impact a child's development. Discover the seven pitfalls to avoid and learn valuable lessons on nurturing confident, responsible, and compassionate individuals.

Monica Singh | Jul 29, 2025, 11:52 AM IST

1.Avoiding discipline in the name of love

Avoiding discipline in the name of love
1

Narayana Murthy strongly believes that discipline is not the opposite of love; it’s a part of it. Letting children do whatever they want in the name of “freedom” can backfire. Kids need structure, boundaries, and routines to grow into responsible adults.

2.Overprotecting children from struggles

Overprotecting children from struggles
2

Murthy emphasises that learning through struggle builds resilience and grit. As attempting to protect your child from every failure or hardship might seem like love, but it can undermine their capacity to face real-world challenges.

3.Focusing only on academic success

Focusing only on academic success
3

According to Narayana Murthy, pushing children solely towards marks and degrees limits their potential. Character, curiosity, and ethics matter just as much, if not more. Encourage well-rounded growth.

4.Not teaching the value of money

Not teaching the value of money
4

Narayana Murthy has always been vocal about living a simple life despite wealth. He believes parents must teach kids the value of hard-earned money rather than offering luxury without effort.

5.Rewarding mediocrity

Rewarding mediocrity
5

Narayana Murthy suggests rewarding excellence, effort, and honesty, not just participation or presence.  Giving praise for average or lazy efforts can make children complacent. 

6.Ignoring the importance of humility

Ignoring the importance of humility
6

Narayana Murthy, who raised his children with grounded values, believes humility keeps people open to learning and helps them work well with others.

7.Being a passive role model

Being a passive role model
7

Narayana Murthy insists that parents must lead by example, whether it’s showing up on time, reading regularly, or staying honest in tough situations. Kids learn more from what they see than what they’re told. 

