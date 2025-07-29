Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid

What will happen on August 1, when deadline for signing India-US trade deal ends? Will Donald Trump extend it as deal is not in sight?
LIFESTYLE
Monica Singh | Jul 29, 2025, 11:52 AM IST
1.Avoiding discipline in the name of love
Narayana Murthy strongly believes that discipline is not the opposite of love; it’s a part of it. Letting children do whatever they want in the name of “freedom” can backfire. Kids need structure, boundaries, and routines to grow into responsible adults.
2.Overprotecting children from struggles
Murthy emphasises that learning through struggle builds resilience and grit. As attempting to protect your child from every failure or hardship might seem like love, but it can undermine their capacity to face real-world challenges.
3.Focusing only on academic success
According to Narayana Murthy, pushing children solely towards marks and degrees limits their potential. Character, curiosity, and ethics matter just as much, if not more. Encourage well-rounded growth.
4.Not teaching the value of money
Narayana Murthy has always been vocal about living a simple life despite wealth. He believes parents must teach kids the value of hard-earned money rather than offering luxury without effort.
5.Rewarding mediocrity
Narayana Murthy suggests rewarding excellence, effort, and honesty, not just participation or presence. Giving praise for average or lazy efforts can make children complacent.
6.Ignoring the importance of humility
Narayana Murthy, who raised his children with grounded values, believes humility keeps people open to learning and helps them work well with others.
7.Being a passive role model
Narayana Murthy insists that parents must lead by example, whether it’s showing up on time, reading regularly, or staying honest in tough situations. Kids learn more from what they see than what they’re told.