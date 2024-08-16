Search icon
6 go-to destination in Nagaland's Kohima

Kohima, the capital city of Nagaland, features majestic green views.

  Aug 15, 2024, 01:03 PM IST

Kohima, the capital city of Nagaland, is a breathtaking picturesque destination with a blend of natural beauty, historical significance, friendly locals and rich tribal culture.
 

 

1. Nagaland

Nagaland
Here are the top 6 must-visit destinations for sightseers in Kohima, Nagaland.

 

2. Touphema Village

Touphema Village
Touphema Village is 40 km away from kohima, it is a naga cultural village. This village takes you deep into tribal festivals and tribal lifestyle. You can enjoy picturesque views and pleasant climate and do not forget to interact with tribals.

 

3. Ntangki Wildlife Sanctuary

Ntangki Wildlife Sanctuary
Ntangki Wildlife Sanctuary is a paradise for nature lovers, it is the most adventurous tourist place in kohima. This sanctuary is home to various species of flora and fauna, Animals such as Elephants, wild buffalos, the rare Hoolok gibbon, sloth bear, barking deer, black storks and birds including White-breasted kingfisher and Black Storks. 

4. Shilloi Lake

Shilloi Lake
Shilloi lake is 215 to 220 km from kohima, people believe no one can drown in the lake as it is protected by spirits. You can enjoy fishing, laying on the meadows or just mesmerise with the scenic view of the lake. 

 

5. Naga heritage village

Naga heritage village
Village is located in kisama. It is 10 to 12 km away from kohima and takes 20 to 30 minutes to reach the village.Travellers are not able to visit and learn about every tribe, there are 16 houses that depict individual tribes.  

6. Japfu Peak & Dzukou Valley

Japfu Peak & Dzukou Valley
Japfu peak is famous for its crazy trekking, trekkers camp overnight in the slopes of japfu slopes or in dzukou valley. Trekkers are required to obtain a trekking permit from the Nagaland tourism department. 

 

7. Botanical garden

Botanical garden
 The botanical garden is situated in the outskirts of kohima, due to its popularity it is always on the top of tourist lists. Garden is surrounded by the distinctive spices of flowers and trees. The gardens offer picturesque views of surrounding hills and panoramic views of the valley.   

 

