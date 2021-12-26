Mustard Oil, besan ladoo, kaadha: Home remedies to keep you warm in winters

Check out some easy remedies to tackle winters. These hacks are easily available in your home, all you need is a little effort to take the action.
For some winters are pleasant, while some shiver and get under the weather. However, we are sharing a few useful remedies that will help you to make your chili days warmer. Let's start with the winter hacks, shall we?
1. Cooking food in Mustard oil
Mustard (Sarso) seeds are hot intrinsically warm and cooking your favourite meal in Mustard oil will keep you warm enough for such a season. (Image source: unadeveg Instagram)
2. Increase intake of Walnuts and Dates
Dry fruits can be your buddies in such a season, but among them, walnuts and dates can be your best friends. They are the strongest among the group, and two pieces of dates with a warm glass of milk will make you undefeatable in winters. (Image source: Elzatrisantovich, Saifadates Instagram)
3. Drinking home-made vegetable soups
Here's another remedy that will be useful for you. A warm cup of soup is the instant way to kill the chill. And it is recommended to make the vegetable at your home, as the fresh chopped carrots, tomatoes and peas will be more beneficial than preserved ones. (Image source: Instagram)
4. Eating Besan ladoo or Pinni
This is hack has been followed for ages, and our grannies certainly know about it. Besan ladoo is made with gram flour, ghee and cardamom, and these help us to tackle the weather. Whereas Punjabis knows that Pinni is made with Rava, dry fruits, ghee, gond and it is super-beneficial at such times. (Image source: Arun Rag, chef gyaan Instagram)
5. Drinking Kava
For the next three months, skip moring tea and go for kava. Basically, you have to subtract milk and add basil leaves and cardamom in your tea. Kava usually gives us a perfect start for the chili morings, and it is a must during winters. (Image source: Colewibie Instagram)