Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Here is fitness secrets and dietary regimen of Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani's fitness lies in his disciplined routine and dietary choices. From beginning his day with yoga and meditation to opting for light meals, Ambani's approach to wellness offers valuable insights into his healthy lifestyle practices. Here is Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret which he follows in his day to day life:
1. Mukesh Ambani begins his day with yoga and meditation
Mukesh Ambani starts his day with yyoga and meditation. He wakes up at around 5:30 am and dedicates his to yoga and meditation. His morning regime includes Surya Namaskar and short walks, followed by meditation. The business tycoon never skips his morning routine as it helps him to maintain healthy lifestyle. By incorporating these practices into his daily routine, Mukesh Ambani sets a positive tone for the day and prioritizes his physical and mental wellness.
2. Mukesh Ambani prefers a light breakfast
The Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries (RIL) prefers to have light breakfast fresh fruits, juice, and idli-sambhar. During an Interview, Nita Ambani once shared that Mukesh Ambani likes to maintain a disciplined eating regime, going out for meals out for meals only once a week. She also mentioned that he prefers eating home-cooked meals with entire family.
3. Mukesh Ambani prefers a simple diet for lunch and dinner
Mukesh Ambani's dietary routine stays constant all day, featuring traditional Indian dishes for both lunch and dinner. He leans towards a Gujarati culinary style, incorporating dal, sabzi, rice, soups, and salads, as per reports. This inclination towards uncomplicated, home-cooked meals highlights his dedication to upholding a healthy lifestyle.
4. Mukesh Ambani doesn't drink alcohol
Mukesh Ambani strictly adheres to abstaining from alcohol in his daily routine. According to various sources, the multi-crore business tycoon never consumes alcohol, even at social events or public functions. The combination of these dietary practices, along with his avoidance of junk food and alcohol, is credited for Mukesh Ambani's physical well-being and fitness.
5. Mukesh Ambani strictly avoids having junk food
Even amidst attending many parties and social events, Mukesh Ambani remains committed to a vegetarian diet and refrains from consuming junk food, as per reports. His steadfast discipline in avoiding any form of unhealthy snacks is credited for his vitality and vigor at the age of 67.