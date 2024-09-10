Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

1/5

Mukesh Ambani starts his day with yyoga and meditation. He wakes up at around 5:30 am and dedicates his to yoga and meditation. His morning regime includes Surya Namaskar and short walks, followed by meditation. The business tycoon never skips his morning routine as it helps him to maintain healthy lifestyle. By incorporating these practices into his daily routine, Mukesh Ambani sets a positive tone for the day and prioritizes his physical and mental wellness.