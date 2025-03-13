LIFESTYLE
Muskan Verma | Mar 13, 2025, 03:12 PM IST
1.The perfect summer dress
Mouni stunned in a white crochet dress with intricate floral sheer detailing. The lightweight fabric and breezy design make it ideal for beach outings or summer getaways.
2.Matching jacket
Adding a touch of drama, Mouni paired her dress with a matching white jacket. The extra layer enhanced the look, making it stylish yet relaxed.
3.Keeping it casual
Instead of heels, Mouni chose a pair of white sneakers, proving that comfort and fashion can go hand in hand.
4.Subtle yet glamorous makeup
She kept her makeup soft and radiant, featuring a seamless base, a touch of highlighter, flushed cheeks, mascara, winged liner, brown lids, and soft pink lips.
5.Effortless straight hair
Mouni completed her look with sleek, straight hair cascading down her back, enhancing the minimal and fresh aesthetic.
