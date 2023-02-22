Search icon
Mouni Roy raises temperature in Falguni Shane Peacock saree, whopping price revealed

The latest pictures of Mouni Roy have once again set social media on fire. Fans are pouring love on her latest pictures, check them out.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 22, 2023, 08:17 AM IST

Coming out of the small screen, Bhramastra actress Mouni Roy has not only impressed everyone with her brilliant acting skills, but she also dominates social media. Mouni Roy keeps sharing her pictures on social media every day, which wreaks havoc on the internet. Now the latest pictures of Mouni Roy have once again set social media on fire. Fans are pouring love on her latest pictures, check them out. 

 

 

 

1. Mouni Roy in saree

Mouni Roy in saree
1/5

TV's 'Naagin' Mouni Roy rules the hearts of fans with her every look. Where the actress looks very beautiful in western outfits, she wreaks havoc in Indian dress too. Recently reached a jewellery exhibition in Doha, where she wore a saree. 

2. Saree by Falguni Shane Peacock

Saree by Falguni Shane Peacock
2/5

In the pictures shared by Mouni, she is wearing a beige-colored net saree by Falguni Shane Peacock. 

3. Saree was adorned with silver thread embroidery

Saree was adorned with silver thread embroidery
3/5

This saree had silver thread embroidery, and her neckline blouse also had matching intricate embroidery.

4. Feather detail caught attention

Feather detail caught attention
4/5

In this saree of Mouni, matching feathers were added to the hemline of the pallu, giving her a more stylish look.

5. Hair and nakeup

Hair and nakeup
5/5

Skipping the jewellery, Mouni opted for natural tone makeup. Kohled eyes, nude lip shade, and hair were left open in waves with sharp contours.

