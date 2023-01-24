Mouni Roy flaunts her toned body in pink bikini top, see PICS

Fans are pouring love on the latest pictures of actress Mouni Roy, where she's flaunting her toned body in a pink bikini top.
Mouni Roy has not only impressed everyone with her acting skills, but she also dominates social media. Mouni Roy keeps sharing her pictures on social media every day, which wreaks havoc on the internet. Now the latest pictures of Mouni Roy are also doing a blast. Fans are pouring love on these pictures, but Mouni Roy's husband Suraj Nambiar has also reacted.
1. Mouni Roy showed off her toned abs
Bollywood actress Mouni Roy has become the first choice of directors after the film 'Brahmastra'. At the same time, the actress's figure and fashion style are also so amazing that everyone gets inspired by seeing her. Be it traditional clothes or western wear, she is seen wreaking havoc with her beauty in every look. Recently her bold look has come out, which you can try for your beach look. (Photos courtesy - Instagram/ Mouni Roy)
2. Mouni roy in pink bikini
In the pictures shared by Mouni Roy on her Instagram, she is seen wearing a pink bikini. Deep plunging neckline was given in this bikini top, which was working to increase the boldness in her look.
3. white colored sarong
The actress was wearing a white coloured sarong with this bikini, in which she was seen flaunting her toned legs.
4. Shimmery shrug enhanced the style
To make her look a bit stylish, Mouni wore a shrug with shimmery tassels, which was making her look eye-catching.
5. Flaunted toned midriff
In this hot look, Mouni was seen flaunting her toned midriff and side curves. These pictures went viral within minutes as soon as they surfaced on the internet.
6. Perfect beach look
You too can take fashion tips for Goa or Maldives beach from this look of the actress. You can complete this look with light makeup and drop-down earrings.