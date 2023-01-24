Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Mouni Roy flaunts her toned body in pink bikini top, see PICS

Fans are pouring love on the latest pictures of actress Mouni Roy, where she's flaunting her toned body in a pink bikini top.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 24, 2023, 08:49 PM IST

Mouni Roy has not only impressed everyone with her acting skills, but she also dominates social media. Mouni Roy keeps sharing her pictures on social media every day, which wreaks havoc on the internet. Now the latest pictures of Mouni Roy are also doing a blast. Fans are pouring love on these pictures, but Mouni Roy's husband Suraj Nambiar has also reacted.

1. Mouni Roy showed off her toned abs

Mouni Roy showed off her toned abs
1/6

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy has become the first choice of directors after the film 'Brahmastra'. At the same time, the actress's figure and fashion style are also so amazing that everyone gets inspired by seeing her. Be it traditional clothes or western wear, she is seen wreaking havoc with her beauty in every look. Recently her bold look has come out, which you can try for your beach look. (Photos courtesy - Instagram/ Mouni Roy)

2. Mouni roy in pink bikini

Mouni roy in pink bikini
2/6

In the pictures shared by Mouni Roy on her Instagram, she is seen wearing a pink bikini. Deep plunging neckline was given in this bikini top, which was working to increase the boldness in her look.

3. white colored sarong

white colored sarong
3/6

The actress was wearing a white coloured sarong with this bikini, in which she was seen flaunting her toned legs.

4. Shimmery shrug enhanced the style

Shimmery shrug enhanced the style
4/6

To make her look a bit stylish, Mouni wore a shrug with shimmery tassels, which was making her look eye-catching.

5. Flaunted toned midriff

Flaunted toned midriff
5/6

In this hot look, Mouni was seen flaunting her toned midriff and side curves. These pictures went viral within minutes as soon as they surfaced on the internet.

6. Perfect beach look

Perfect beach look
6/6

You too can take fashion tips for Goa or Maldives beach from this look of the actress. You can complete this look with light makeup and drop-down earrings.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Bhediya: Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend Varun Dhawan starrer premiere
Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx compact SUV at Auto Expo 2023, to rival Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue
Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Seema Sajdeh’s brother rumoured to be dating Rhea Charkraborty
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI Recruitment 2023 Program Manager, other posts vacant: Here's all you need to know
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.