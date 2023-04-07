Mouni Roy drapes grey georgette saree by designer Nikita-Vishakha, price is...

Coming out of the small screen, Bhramastra actress Mouni Roy has not only impressed everyone with her brilliant acting skills, but she also dominates social media immensely. Mouni Roy keeps posting her pictures on social media every day to delight her fans and inspires everyone with her amazing fashion sense. Now, the latest pictures of Mouni Roy have once again set social media on fire. Fans are pouring love on her latest pictures, check them out.