Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish
HomePhotos

Mouni Roy drapes grey georgette saree by designer Nikita-Vishakha, price is...

Mouni Roy yet again spreads her grace in a grey-printed georgette saree, check out the pictures from her latest photoshoot here.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 07, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

Coming out of the small screen, Bhramastra actress Mouni Roy has not only impressed everyone with her brilliant acting skills, but she also dominates social media immensely. Mouni Roy keeps posting her pictures on social media every day to delight her fans and inspires everyone with her amazing fashion sense. Now, the latest pictures of Mouni Roy have once again set social media on fire. Fans are pouring love on her latest pictures, check them out. 

1. Saree by Nikita-Vishakha

Saree by Nikita-Vishakha
1/6

Mouni Roy drapes a beautiful grey georgette by fashion designer duo Nikita Vishakha. 

 

2. Mouni Roy in grey coloured saree

Mouni Roy in grey coloured saree
2/6

The actress looks dead-drop in a grey flower imprinted georegette saree featuring embroidery pattern in shades of ochre. 

 

3. Matching blouse

Matching blouse
3/6

Mouni Roy paired her saree with a matching plunging neckline blouse. 

 

4. Accessories

Accessories
4/6

Mouni accessorised her look with statement golden earrings from the house of Curio Cottage.

5. Styled by Rishika Devanani

Styled by Rishika Devanani
5/6

The actress was styled by famous fashion stylist Rishika Devnani. 

 

6. Hair and make-up

Hair and make-up
6/6

Mouni opted for a smokey eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.  She left her hair open in wavy curls with a middle part to complete her entire look for the day. 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore
Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar
Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more
Meet star once called chocolate boy, was infamous for most kisses on screen; then lost hair, gained weight, is now...
King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Who is Waqar-uz-Zaman, Bangladesh Army chief, who will help form interim govt after PM Hasina's resignation?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews