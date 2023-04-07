Mouni Roy drapes grey georgette saree by designer Nikita-Vishakha, price is...

Mouni Roy yet again spreads her grace in a grey-printed georgette saree, check out the pictures from her latest photoshoot here.
Coming out of the small screen, Bhramastra actress Mouni Roy has not only impressed everyone with her brilliant acting skills, but she also dominates social media immensely. Mouni Roy keeps posting her pictures on social media every day to delight her fans and inspires everyone with her amazing fashion sense. Now, the latest pictures of Mouni Roy have once again set social media on fire. Fans are pouring love on her latest pictures, check them out.
1. Saree by Nikita-Vishakha
Mouni Roy drapes a beautiful grey georgette by fashion designer duo Nikita Vishakha.
2. Mouni Roy in grey coloured saree
The actress looks dead-drop in a grey flower imprinted georegette saree featuring embroidery pattern in shades of ochre.
3. Matching blouse
Mouni Roy paired her saree with a matching plunging neckline blouse.
4. Accessories
Mouni accessorised her look with statement golden earrings from the house of Curio Cottage.
5. Styled by Rishika Devanani
The actress was styled by famous fashion stylist Rishika Devnani.
6. Hair and make-up
Mouni opted for a smokey eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. She left her hair open in wavy curls with a middle part to complete her entire look for the day.