Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor sets new maternity fashion trend, flaunts baby bump in Handcrafted outfit; see pics

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Salil Arora? Punjab wicketkeeper-batter stuns with 39-ball hundred in SMAT ahead of IPL 2026 auction

IndiGo crisis: Aviation minister explains why govt can’t cap airfare for whole year, ‘It is not that...’, reveals issues in operation

SIR in West Bengal: As 7.5% voters face removal, is state headed for Bihar-like electoral disruption? Mamata Banerjee dares EC, asks to...

Watch: Kolkata unveils 70-foot Lionel Messi statue as city prepares for GOAT's India visit; Z-security assigned

Lionel Messi's magic beyond Football: Kolkata fan reveals how Argentina great helped him overcome darkness

Dasnac Westminster: Redefining the skyline of Sec 146 Noida

India fast-tracks visa process for Chinese firms, will issue visa in..., how has it impacted trade?

Tata ClassEdge Associates with Enlearning Skill Development Limited to Scale Entrepreneurship and Future Skills Programs in Schools

IPL 2026 auction: Ashish Nehra discloses Gujarat Titans' roadmap for squad building

RRB Exam Calendar 2026 Out; check ALP, Technician, NTPC, JE, and Group D exam schedule here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Salil Arora? Punjab wicketkeeper-batter stuns with 39-ball hundred in SMAT ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Who is Salil Arora? Punjab wicketkeeper-batter stuns with 39-ball hundred in SMA

IndiGo crisis: Aviation minister explains why govt can’t cap airfare for whole year, ‘It is not that...’, reveals issues in operation

IndiGo crisis: Aviation minister explains why govt can’t cap ticket prices for w

SIR in West Bengal: As 7.5% voters face removal, is state headed for Bihar-like electoral disruption? Mamata Banerjee dares EC, asks to...

SIR in Bengal: As 7.5% voters face removal, is it headed for Bihar-like polls?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Sakshi Khanna, Akshaye Khanna's lesser-known half brother, assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali in..., chose not to follow dad Vinod Khanna's footsteps, working in...

Meet Sakshi, Akshaye Khanna's lesser-known brother, assisted Bhansali in...

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor sets new maternity fashion trend, flaunts baby bump in Handcrafted outfit; see pics

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor sets new maternity fashion trend, flaunts baby bump in Ha

Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi assemble, announce investment of Rs 4,000 crore in regional content by...., check viral photos

In pics: JioHotstar brings south stars together in grand Chennai night, 25 new t

HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor sets new maternity fashion trend, flaunts baby bump in Handcrafted outfit; see pics

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor stuns in a handcrafted Mayyur Girotra ensemble. From gold drapes to an embroidered jacket, here’s a breakdown of her maternity fashion look.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 12, 2025, 08:34 PM IST

1.Sonam Kapoor's new look

Sonam Kapoor's new look
1

Sonam Kapoor, while sharing her new photos with the caption 'In full bloom for wedding season,' the mom-to-be offered a look that beautifully blends traditional craft with modern sophistication. Dressed in a custom creation by designer Mayyur Girotra.

 

 

Advertisement

2.The statement gold dress

The statement gold dress
2

Sonam’s outfit has a soft sheen fabric, giving the look a festive richness without overwhelming it. The dress is draped and pleated in a way that makes it flow effortlessly around her baby bump, striking the perfect balance between comfort and couture.

3.The colourful embroidered jacket

The colourful embroidered jacket
3

Adding contrast and drama, Sonam wears an embroidered jacket layered over the gold dress. This jacket features intricate mirrorwork, vivid geometric patterns, floral motifs, and layered thread embroidery.

4.Beaded juttis

Beaded juttis
4

To complete the look, Sonam chooses handcrafted beaded juttis from 5 Elements by Radhika Gupta. The juttis complement the embroidered jacket effortlessly, tying the entire outfit together through texture and craft.

TRENDING NOW

5.Bold, regal jewellery

Bold, regal jewellery
5

Sonam wore a layered choker-style necklace encrusted with uncut stones and pearls, paired with matching earrings.

6.Beauty Look and recent glam moments

Beauty Look and recent glam moments
6

Keeping her beauty look clean and glowing, Sonam ties her hair in a sleek low bun. A matte-satin base and a rose-nude lip bring out her natural radiance.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Salil Arora? Punjab wicketkeeper-batter stuns with 39-ball hundred in SMAT ahead of IPL 2026 auction
Who is Salil Arora? Punjab wicketkeeper-batter stuns with 39-ball hundred in SMA
IndiGo crisis: Aviation minister explains why govt can’t cap airfare for whole year, ‘It is not that...’, reveals issues in operation
IndiGo crisis: Aviation minister explains why govt can’t cap ticket prices for w
SIR in West Bengal: As 7.5% voters face removal, is state headed for Bihar-like electoral disruption? Mamata Banerjee dares EC, asks to...
SIR in Bengal: As 7.5% voters face removal, is it headed for Bihar-like polls?
Watch: Kolkata unveils 70-foot Lionel Messi statue as city prepares for GOAT's India visit; Z-security assigned
Watch: Kolkata unveils 70-foot Lionel Messi statue as city prepares for GOAT's
Lionel Messi's magic beyond Football: Kolkata fan reveals how Argentina great helped him overcome darkness
Lionel Messi's magic beyond Football: Kolkata fan reveals how Argentina great he
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Sakshi Khanna, Akshaye Khanna's lesser-known half brother, assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali in..., chose not to follow dad Vinod Khanna's footsteps, working in...
Meet Sakshi, Akshaye Khanna's lesser-known brother, assisted Bhansali in...
Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor sets new maternity fashion trend, flaunts baby bump in Handcrafted outfit; see pics
Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor sets new maternity fashion trend, flaunts baby bump in Ha
Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi assemble, announce investment of Rs 4,000 crore in regional content by...., check viral photos
In pics: JioHotstar brings south stars together in grand Chennai night, 25 new t
From Chhaava to Dhurandhar, Saiyaara: Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025
Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025
5 players RCB could target in IPL 2026 Auction
5 players RCB could target in IPL 2026 Auction
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement