Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor sets new maternity fashion trend, flaunts baby bump in Handcrafted outfit; see pics

LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 12, 2025, 08:34 PM IST
1.Sonam Kapoor's new look
Sonam Kapoor, while sharing her new photos with the caption 'In full bloom for wedding season,' the mom-to-be offered a look that beautifully blends traditional craft with modern sophistication. Dressed in a custom creation by designer Mayyur Girotra.
2.The statement gold dress
Sonam’s outfit has a soft sheen fabric, giving the look a festive richness without overwhelming it. The dress is draped and pleated in a way that makes it flow effortlessly around her baby bump, striking the perfect balance between comfort and couture.
3.The colourful embroidered jacket
Adding contrast and drama, Sonam wears an embroidered jacket layered over the gold dress. This jacket features intricate mirrorwork, vivid geometric patterns, floral motifs, and layered thread embroidery.
4.Beaded juttis
To complete the look, Sonam chooses handcrafted beaded juttis from 5 Elements by Radhika Gupta. The juttis complement the embroidered jacket effortlessly, tying the entire outfit together through texture and craft.
5.Bold, regal jewellery
Sonam wore a layered choker-style necklace encrusted with uncut stones and pearls, paired with matching earrings.
6.Beauty Look and recent glam moments
Keeping her beauty look clean and glowing, Sonam ties her hair in a sleek low bun. A matte-satin base and a rose-nude lip bring out her natural radiance.