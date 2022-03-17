Miss World 2021: Meet Shree Saini, Indian-American representing USA who finished as 1st runner-up

Shree Saini is the first Indian-American to win the title of Miss World America 2021.
While Karolina Bielawska won the title of Miss World, Indian-American Shree Saini made it to the top 6 and ended up becoming the first runner up. Let's know more about her. (All images source: Shree Saini Instagram)
1. Shree Saini- The Survivor
Do you know that Shree Saini survived a near-death accident and it severely damaged her face?
Watch the video to know more
Isn't her journey inspiring?
2. Ambitious Shree Saini
Shree Saini has completed her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism, and currently, she's working as a Business Manager at her father's company.
3. The childhood dream of Shree Saini
Shree Saini was aspiring to become Miss World since the age of 6. Well, her perseverance has brought her this far, and it is an inspiring tale.
4. Shree Saini's contribution to India
As per the Miss World Instagram page, Shree raised Rs 5,60,000 for the Covid India Relief fund.
5. Other notable works
Shree has also undertaken Beauty with a Purpose project that originates from her own experience of suffering from a complete heart block.