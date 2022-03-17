Miss World 2021: India’s Manasa Varanasi misses out on Top 6 spot, here’s all you need to know about her

Know more about Manasa Varanasi, a financial information exchange analyst, who went on to make India proud.
Telangana based Manasa Varanasi missed out on securing the top 6 positions in Miss World 2021 race, but she won million of Indians' hearts for representing the country on the global platform with sheer determination. Let's get to know more about her. (All images source: Manasa Varanasi Instagram)
1. Manasa Varanasi at Miss World 2021
Manasa was India's hope for bringing the prestigious title home. But she missed out on securing a spot in the Top 6 at the recently concluded Miss World 2021 pageant.
2. Miss India World winner Manasa Varanasi
Previously, Manasa Varanasi was crowned with Miss India World 2020.
3. Who is Manasa Varanasi?
Manasa was born in Hyderabad and is a financial information exchange analyst. The 23-year-old enjoys exploring the world of finance. Manasa Varanasi has studied at Vasavi College of Engineering.
4. Who is Manasa Varanasi inspiration?
Miss India World winner 2020 winner finds her mother, grandmother, and younger sister the three most influential people in her life. Manasa is also highly inspired by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is former Miss World.
5. Music lover Manasa Varanasi
According to the Miss India website, while growing up, Manasa was a shy child and instead preferred to express herself through Bharatanatyam and music. Her favourite quote as listed on the website is, "Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?"