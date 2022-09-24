Search icon
Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu looks sexy in white co-ord dress, netizens say 'we love you queen'

Miss Universe rules the streets of New York with her sizzling avatar. Check out the viral photos

  • Sep 24, 2022, 11:09 PM IST

Miss Universe has ruled Manhattan and broke the internet with her latest avatar in an all-white outfit. Let's take a look at the viral photos. (All images source: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram)

1. Harnaaz Sandhu's latest photos

1/5

Harnaaz Sandhu broke the internet with her all-white avatar. The Miss Universe was looking stunningly hot in a white co-ord dress and rules the street of Manhattan, New York with her beauty. 

2. Harnaaz Sandhu's viral moments

2/5

Here's another proof of Miss Universe taking over the globe with her charm and grace. 

3. Harnaaz Sandhu- The motivational queen

3/5

Apart from being a beauty queen, Harnaaz is even a motivational personality. She posted these images with the caption, "Don't be afraid to be yourself."

4. Responsible Harnaaz Sandhu

4/5

Harnaaz Sandhu knows that the crown of Miss Universe comes with responsibility as well. Here, Harnaaz posted the photo with the message "Go green."

5. Harnaaz Sandhu's debut in movies

5/5

After getting crowned Miss Universe, Sandhu was seen in the Punjabi movie Bai Ji Kuttenge. 

