Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu looks sexy in white co-ord dress, netizens say 'we love you queen'

Miss Universe rules the streets of New York with her sizzling avatar. Check out the viral photos
Miss Universe has ruled Manhattan and broke the internet with her latest avatar in an all-white outfit. Let's take a look at the viral photos. (All images source: Harnaaz Sandhu Instagram)
1. Harnaaz Sandhu's latest photos
Harnaaz Sandhu broke the internet with her all-white avatar. The Miss Universe was looking stunningly hot in a white co-ord dress and rules the street of Manhattan, New York with her beauty.
2. Harnaaz Sandhu's viral moments
Here's another proof of Miss Universe taking over the globe with her charm and grace.
3. Harnaaz Sandhu- The motivational queen
Apart from being a beauty queen, Harnaaz is even a motivational personality. She posted these images with the caption, "Don't be afraid to be yourself."
4. Responsible Harnaaz Sandhu
Harnaaz Sandhu knows that the crown of Miss Universe comes with responsibility as well. Here, Harnaaz posted the photo with the message "Go green."
5. Harnaaz Sandhu's debut in movies
After getting crowned Miss Universe, Sandhu was seen in the Punjabi movie Bai Ji Kuttenge.