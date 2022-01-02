Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu looks gorgeous in printed green outfit- See viral pics

Harnaaz Sandhu is confident and has always been vocal about her thoughts, mind.
Harnaaz Sandhu made the country proud when she won Miss Universe 2021 crown on December 13. She brought home the crown after 21 years of the long wait. Harnaaz is confident and has always been vocal about her thoughts, mind.
Harnaaz was recently spotted at Mumbai airport by paps. Take a look:
1. Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021
Harnaaz Sandhu was seen wearing a green printed outfit, was looking gorgeous. She greeted everyone with a smile.
2. Harnaaz Sandhu's views about youth
During the Miss Universe 2021 event, on being asked, Harnaaz said, “The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about important things that are happening worldwide. Come out speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believe in myself and that is why I am standing here today.”
3. Harnaaz Sandhu's journey
While speaking to us, Harnaaz Sandhu talked about her journey and said, "I think the three words that describe my journey are gratitude, original and always being focused. And throughout my journey I have always been talking about these three things, believing that, manifesting that and that made me win."
4. Harnaaz Sandhu's style statement
Harnaaz Sandhu never fails to impress us with her confidence, style, and her answers. She often speaks her heart and mind. She is clear about her thoughts.
5. Harnaaz Sandhu looks beautiful in white dress
A few days back, Harnaaz Sandhu dropped an adorable picture of herself in which she looks gorgeous. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Positivity is contagious with a smile."