Miss Universe: A look back on Indian beauties who won the pageant

Let's look back and remember the gorgeous women who made us proud by winning the Miss Universe title for India.
Miss Universe is a prestigious beauty content where young ladies come from different parts of the world to represent their nation and spread grace.
Winning the title of Miss World is not only a dream for many but it is also quite challenging at the same time.
Today, Divita Rai is a Mumbai-based architect and model and is 25 years old, going the represent India at Miss Universe 2023.
But, before that let's look back and remember the gorgeous women who made us proud by winning the Miss Universe title for India.
1. Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu
Harnaaz Sandhu, who represented India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021, won the crown on December 13. Harnaaz brought back the title to the country after 21 years and became the third Indian woman to win the beauty pageant. Recently, she won the title of Miss Diva Universe India 2021 and was felicitated by Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon.
2. Miss Universe 2021
Harnaaz won the title of Miss Diva Universe India 2021 and was felicitated by Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon.
3. Lara Dutta
Bollywood actress Lara Dutta won the title of Miss Universe in 2000. She became the second winner from India to win the competition.
4. Miss Universe 2000
Lara Dutta's outstanding performance grabbed everyone's attention as she scored the highest score of 9.99 from almost all the judges on the panel.
5. Sushmita Sen
In 1994, Sushmita Sen created history when she became the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title.
6. Miss Universe 1994
On May 21, 1994, Sushmita was crowned the winner of Miss Universe 1994 in the Philippines at the young age of 18.