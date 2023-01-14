Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Miss Universe: A look back on Indian beauties who won the pageant

Let's look back and remember the gorgeous women who made us proud by winning the Miss Universe title for India.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 14, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

Miss Universe is a prestigious beauty content where young ladies come from different parts of the world to represent their nation and spread grace. 

Winning the title of Miss World is not only a dream for many but it is also quite challenging at the same time. 

Today, Divita Rai is a Mumbai-based architect and model and is 25 years old, going the represent India at Miss Universe 2023.

But, before that let's look back and remember the gorgeous women who made us proud by winning the Miss Universe title for India.

1. Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu
1/6

Harnaaz Sandhu, who represented India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021, won the crown on December 13. Harnaaz brought back the title to the country after 21 years and became the third Indian woman to win the beauty pageant. Recently, she won the title of Miss Diva Universe India 2021 and was felicitated by Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon.

2. Miss Universe 2021

Miss Universe 2021
2/6

Harnaaz won the title of Miss Diva Universe India 2021 and was felicitated by Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon.

3. Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta
3/6

Bollywood actress Lara Dutta won the title of Miss Universe in 2000. She became the second winner from India to win the competition. 

4. Miss Universe 2000

Miss Universe 2000
4/6

Lara Dutta's outstanding performance grabbed everyone's attention as she scored the highest score of 9.99 from almost all the judges on the panel.

5. Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen
5/6

In 1994, Sushmita Sen created history when she became the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title. 

6. Miss Universe 1994

Miss Universe 1994
6/6

On May 21, 1994, Sushmita was crowned the winner of Miss Universe 1994 in the Philippines at the young age of 18.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX fame Aabha Paul dances to famous Bollywood songs in sexy videos
Inside Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Navya Nanda's New Year vacation in Phuket. See pics
Happy New Year 2023: India welcomes new year with colorful celebrations | In Pics
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Ikka and Seedhe Maut who performed live with MC Stan, know their real names
Akash Ambani, wife Shloka throw birthday bash for son Prithvi, high-profile celebs join in; See pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 574 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 14
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.