From world's most expensive crown to apartment in New York: What all has Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu won? Find out

Here is the detailed list of rewards and perks won by Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu
Chandigarh's Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 on 12 December 2021 in Israel. Many people are still wondering that apart from winning the title, what all rewards and perks are given to the beauty queen who wins the annual competition? Here is the answer to those questions. (All images credit; Harnaaz Sandhu/Instagram)
1. Most expensive crown
The official name of the crown that Harnaaz Sandhu now possesses after winning the beauty pageant is the Miss Universe Mouawad Power of Unity Crown. Estimated to be worth US$5 million, or Rs 37 crores, it is the world's most expensive beauty pageant crown on record.
2. Whopping prize money
The exact prize money for winning the annual competition is not confirmed by the Miss Universe Organisation. However, as per media reports, Harnaaz has won the whopping prize money of USD 250,000 which is around Rs 1.89 crores in Indian rupees.
3. Apartment in New York
The contestant who wins the title of Miss Universe can stay in the Miss Universe apartment in New York for an year, sharing it with Miss USA. The costing of the entire apartment from groceries to clothing is absolutely free and is arranged by the Miss Universe Organisation.
4. Team of professional experts
Harnaaz Sandhu will get her won team of assistants that includes make up artists, photographers, stylists, dermatologists, nutrition experts, dentists, and others who would cater to all her demands and their expenses would be taken care by the Miss Universe Organisation.
5. Free travel and exclusive entry
Miss Universe is provided free entry to exclusive events, parties, premieres and screening. The beauty queen is also given an opportunity to tour the world throughout the year with Miss Universe Organisation taking care of the accommodation and food charges.
6. With great power comes great responsibility
As the Spider-Man quote goes, Miss Universe also has to perform a set of responsibilities as she becomes the chief ambassador for the Miss Universe Organisation for an year. She has to attend press conferences, charities, parties, and events hosted by the institution.