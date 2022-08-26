Search icon
Migraine: 5 natural ways to reduce headaches

Migraines are frequently misunderstood as regular headaches.

Nearly 1 in 7 people across the globe are migraineurs (people suffering from migraine). One of the many migraine symptoms is a headache.  

Headaches cause pain in the head, face, or upper neck, and can vary in frequency and intensity. A migraine is an extremely painful primary headache disorder. Migraines are neurological diseases that involve nerve pathways and chemicals. 

While visiting a neurologist for a treatment plan recommended by a medical professional is the best course of action, there are certain migraine home remedies that help lessen your discomfort in the meantime.

1. Water

Dehydration may cause migraines in certain people. Enough water consumption throughout the day may help in preventing migraine pain.

2. Massage

The muscles in the neck and shoulders can be massaged to reduce stress and migraine pain. Getting a massage may help you relax.

3. Foods

Diet is essential for avoiding migraine attacks. Avoid processed food pickled foods and many more. 

4. Lavender oil

Lavender essential oil inhalation may reduce migraine discomfort. You can breathe in lavender oil straight away or dilute it with carrier oil and apply it to your temples.

5. Yoga

Yoga promotes physical postures, breathing exercises, and meditation to improve overall wellness. Researchers have found that yoga could be beneficial for migraine pain.

(Picture Freepik)

6. Stress management

More than 80% of migraine sufferers say that stress is a migraine cause. Try deep breathing exercises, music therapy or listening to relaxing music, counseling or therapy, meditation and others

