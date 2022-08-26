Migraine: 5 natural ways to reduce headaches

Nearly 1 in 7 people across the globe are migraineurs (people suffering from migraine). One of the many migraine symptoms is a headache.

Headaches cause pain in the head, face, or upper neck, and can vary in frequency and intensity. A migraine is an extremely painful primary headache disorder. Migraines are neurological diseases that involve nerve pathways and chemicals.

While visiting a neurologist for a treatment plan recommended by a medical professional is the best course of action, there are certain migraine home remedies that help lessen your discomfort in the meantime.