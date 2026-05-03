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Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch live in India, Bollywood celebs expected on guest list; everything you need to know about fashion's biggest night

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Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch live in India, Bollywood celebs expected on guest list; everything you need to know about fashion's biggest night

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Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch live in India, Bollywood celebs expected on guest list; everything you need to know about fashion's biggest night

Met Gala 2026 will be held on May 4 in New York with the theme 'Costume Art,' featuring global celebrities and wide interest around Indian names, with the red carpet streaming in India early morning on May 5.

Anshika Pandey | May 03, 2026, 03:40 PM IST

1.Met Gala 2026 date and venue:

Met Gala 2026 date and venue:
1

Met Gala 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 4, 2026, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The annual event is one of the biggest nights in global fashion, bringing together celebrities, designers and influential public figures from across industries.

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2.Indian celebrities in focus:

Indian celebrities in focus:
2

According to reports, these Indian names are expected to be linked to the event, including Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla and Manish Malhotra. Karan Johar is also being discussed as a possible debut.

3.Theme and dress code:

Theme and dress code:
3

The theme is 'Costume Art' with the dress code 'Fashion Is Art.' It encourages bold and artistic fashion choices, with celebrities often collaborating with designers to create unique, custom-made outfits that reflect creativity and craftsmanship.

4.When and where to watch in India:

When and where to watch in India:
4

The red carpet can be watched live in India on Vogue’s YouTube channel from around 3:30 AM IST on May 5, 2026. The livestream usually features celebrity arrivals, designer insights, and interviews, with key highlights also shared widely online.

Also read: Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar confirmed; Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt expected on guest list

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5.Hosts and committee:

Hosts and committee:
5

The event will be co-chaired by Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour, with Lisa on the host committee. The presence of global stars from fashion, film, music and sports adds to the event’s international appeal and visibility.

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