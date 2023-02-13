Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli's elder sister and Anushka Sharma's sister-in-law Bhawna Kohli Dhingra is quite active on social media.
Former India captain Virat Kohli and his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma often remain in news, but it's very rare that their families grab the headlines.
It is to be noted that both Kohli and Anushka prefer to keep their personal lives private. In this article, we will talk about Virat Kohli's elder sister and Anushka Sharma's sister-in-law Bhawna Kohli Dhingra.
1. Who is Bhawna Kohli Dhingra?
Bhawna Kohli Dhingra is the elder sister of Virat Kohli. According to reports, Bhawna had a major influence in Virat Kohli's early years. Bhawna has done her schooling at Hansraj Model School and graduated from Daulat Ram College, Delhi.
2. Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra: Family life
Bhawna is married to Sanjay Dhingra and has two kids, Mehak and Ayush.
3. Bhawna Kohli Dhingra at Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's wedding
Bhawna Kohli had shared some inside photos of the wedding on her Instagram. In the photos, she can be seen spending quality time with Kohli and Anushka.
4. Anushka Sharma and Bhawna Kohli Dhingra’s relationship
Bhawna Kohli Dhingra shares a very good relation with sister-in-law Anushka Sharma. Bhawna had welcomed Anushka officially into the family after the wedding and had said, "FINALY ANUSHKA WELCOME TO THE FAMILY Veer ji vyon chalya Ral Mil khushiyan manaiye (sic)."
5. Bhawna Kohli Dhingra: Kohli-Anushka’s daughter Vamika
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are proud parents of a baby girl named Vamika, When Vamika was born, Bhawna had congratulated the couple with a sweet post. She wrote, "So happy to be a bua of a beautiful little angel. Congratulations, proud parents Virat and Anushka."