Meet Virat Kohli's glamorous sister-in-law Chetna Kohli, whose style can give Anushka Sharma a run for her money

  • DNA Web Team
  • Jan 07, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are counted in the list of famous couples. Meanwhile, some pictures of Virat's sister-in-law Chetna have come to the fore, who competes with Anushka in beauty. Chetna Kohli has an account on Instagram where her pictures can be seen. In the photo, Chetna is sometimes seen in a saree and sometimes in a traditional outfit.

1. Chetna Kohli

Chetna Kohli
1/5

Virat Kohli's elder brother's name is Vikas Kohli, who prefers to stay away from limelight, but his wife Chetna Kohli is on the internet.

2. Chetna Kohli

Chetna Kohli
2/5

Vikas Kohli's wife Chetna Kohli remains very active on social media. She often keeps posting photos with husband Vikas.

3. Chetna Kohli

Chetna Kohli
3/5

In terms of beauty, Chetna Kohli also competes with Anushka Sharma. However, she likes to live a simple life which is clearly visible in the pictures.

4. Chetna Kohli

Chetna Kohli
4/5

Chetna keeps sharing her latest pictures on her Insta account every day. She likes to share pictures with her family more. A lot of likes and comments keep coming on the pictures of Chetna.

5. Chetna Kohli

Chetna Kohli
5/5

More than 7000 people follow Chetna on Instagram. Pictures of Virat's brother Vikas Kohli and his sister-in-law Chetna are going viral on social media these days, which Chetna herself has shared on her Insta. The chemistry of both is seen in the pictures.

