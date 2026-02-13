Meet Vikram Salgaocar's bride, Mukesh Ambani's new daughter-in-law, know her profession, family background and more

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Vishal Bhardwaj is 'deeply proud' of Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo before 'critics speak and box office delivers'

Wispr Flow and Claude Cowork: A Shift Toward Voice-Driven AI Work

Varun Dhawan reveals what Salman Khan advised him in a 2 am call amid Border 2 trolling: 'He did not need to do that'

Lucknow hit-and-run: Class 12 student, who mowed down 6-year-old, detained; CCTV footage emerges

Why Sensex Sank 834 Points? How did AI euphoria turn into panic for Indian IT stocks?

The Paradise: Nani, Srikanth Odela's action drama postponed to August, avoids competition with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, Yash's Toxic

Delhi: Schools receive bomb threat emails, premises evacuated; authorities on high alert

Bangladesh Election Result 2026: Tarique Rahman set to become Prime Minister? PM Modi congratulates BNP leader's 'decisive victory'

Solar Eclipse 2026: When and where to see 'Ring of Fire'? Check date, time and other details

Bhopal Ashamed: Minor girl raped, thrashed inside car

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vishal Bhardwaj is 'deeply proud' of Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo before 'critics speak and box office delivers'

Vishal Bhardwaj is 'deeply proud' of Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo

Wispr Flow and Claude Cowork: A Shift Toward Voice-Driven AI Work

Wispr Flow and Claude Cowork: A Shift Toward Voice-Driven AI Work

Varun Dhawan reveals what Salman Khan advised him in a 2 am call amid Border 2 trolling: 'He did not need to do that'

Varun Dhawan reveals Salman Khan called him at 2 am amid Border 2 trolling

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Tarique Rahman: From 'dark prince' to landslide victory in Bangladesh election—How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey

Tarique Rahman: How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey

Inside Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reunion: Photos of Smriti Irani, Hiten Tejwani and Apara Mehta go viral

Inside Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reunion

Meet Vikram Salgaocar's bride, Mukesh Ambani's new daughter-in-law, know her profession, family background and more

Meet Vikram Salgaocar's bride, Mukesh Ambani's new daughter-in-law Shweana

HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

Meet Vikram Salgaocar's bride, Mukesh Ambani's new daughter-in-law, know her profession, family background and more

Dhirubhai Ambani's grandson and Mukesh Ambani's nephew Vikram Saglaocar is all set to tie the knot in an intimate wedding, with the entire Ambani clan in attendance. Several videos from the celebration have gone viral. Here's all you need to know about Vikram Saglaocar's bride Shweana.

Varsha Agarwal | Feb 13, 2026, 11:16 AM IST

1.Who is Vikram Saglaocar's bride?

Who is Vikram Saglaocar's bride?
1

Mukesh Ambani's nephew Vikram is all set to tie the knot with Shweana Poy Raiturcar in an intimate yet grand wedding celebration. According to Shweana's LinkedIn profile, she is a diverse luxury brand founder & creative head, currently working with the family office. 

Advertisement

2.Vikram Saglaocar's bride: Educational qualification

Vikram Saglaocar's bride: Educational qualification
2

According to her LinkedIn profile, Shweana studied Strategic Design Management from Parsons School of Design - The New School, and is a graduate gemologist(Diamond) from GIA. She studied at The International School Bangalore and pursued International Business from Bentley University. She is a creative brand strategist residing in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

 

3.Nita Ambani at Vikram Saglaocar's wedding

Nita Ambani at Vikram Saglaocar's wedding
3

Several photos and videos are doing the rounds on the internet, offering a glimpse into the intimate yet grand wedding celebration of Mukesh Ambani's nephew Vikram's wedding festivities. In this picture, Nita Ambani can be seen exuding royalty in a blue shimmery saree which she adorned with diamond-pearl jewellery.

4.Tina Ambani at Vikram Saglaocar's wedding

Tina Ambani at Vikram Saglaocar's wedding
4

Anil Ambani's wife, Tina Ambani, also graced the wedding celebration in a traditional attire. Her ruby-studded diamond necklace stole the limelight. 

TRENDING NOW

5.Radhika Merchant at Vikram Saglaocar's wedding

Radhika Merchant at Vikram Saglaocar's wedding
5

Nita Ambani's youngest daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant, looked beautiful in a white and lemon traditional ensemble, which she elevated with diamond jewels. 

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Vishal Bhardwaj is 'deeply proud' of Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo before 'critics speak and box office delivers'
Vishal Bhardwaj is 'deeply proud' of Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo
Wispr Flow and Claude Cowork: A Shift Toward Voice-Driven AI Work
Wispr Flow and Claude Cowork: A Shift Toward Voice-Driven AI Work
Varun Dhawan reveals what Salman Khan advised him in a 2 am call amid Border 2 trolling: 'He did not need to do that'
Varun Dhawan reveals Salman Khan called him at 2 am amid Border 2 trolling
Lucknow hit-and-run: Class 12 student, who mowed down 6-year-old, detained; CCTV footage emerges
Class 12 Student held in Lucknow hit-and-run that killed 6-year-old
Why Sensex Sank 834 Points? How did AI euphoria turn into panic for Indian IT stocks?
Why Sensex Sank 834 Points? How did AI euphoria turn into panic for Indian IT st
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Tarique Rahman: From 'dark prince' to landslide victory in Bangladesh election—How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey
Tarique Rahman: How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey
Inside Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reunion: Photos of Smriti Irani, Hiten Tejwani and Apara Mehta go viral
Inside Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reunion
Meet Vikram Salgaocar's bride, Mukesh Ambani's new daughter-in-law, know her profession, family background and more
Meet Vikram Salgaocar's bride, Mukesh Ambani's new daughter-in-law Shweana
Epstein Files: Candid email from ‘Sultan’, ‘torture video’, 6 ‘powerful figures’ unredacted in latest revelations
Epstein Files: ‘Sultan’, ‘torture video’, 6 ‘powerful figures’, unredacted
Not just Rajpal Yadav: Bollywood stars including actors, directors, producers who faced trouble in cheque bounce cases
Not just Rajpal Yadav: Bollywood stars who faced trouble in cheque bounce cases
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement