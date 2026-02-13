Meet Vikram Salgaocar's bride, Mukesh Ambani's new daughter-in-law, know her profession, family background and more

Vishal Bhardwaj is 'deeply proud' of Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo before 'critics speak and box office delivers'
LIFESTYLE
Varsha Agarwal | Feb 13, 2026, 11:16 AM IST
1.Who is Vikram Saglaocar's bride?
Mukesh Ambani's nephew Vikram is all set to tie the knot with Shweana Poy Raiturcar in an intimate yet grand wedding celebration. According to Shweana's LinkedIn profile, she is a diverse luxury brand founder & creative head, currently working with the family office.
2.Vikram Saglaocar's bride: Educational qualification
According to her LinkedIn profile, Shweana studied Strategic Design Management from Parsons School of Design - The New School, and is a graduate gemologist(Diamond) from GIA. She studied at The International School Bangalore and pursued International Business from Bentley University. She is a creative brand strategist residing in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
3.Nita Ambani at Vikram Saglaocar's wedding
Several photos and videos are doing the rounds on the internet, offering a glimpse into the intimate yet grand wedding celebration of Mukesh Ambani's nephew Vikram's wedding festivities. In this picture, Nita Ambani can be seen exuding royalty in a blue shimmery saree which she adorned with diamond-pearl jewellery.
4.Tina Ambani at Vikram Saglaocar's wedding
Anil Ambani's wife, Tina Ambani, also graced the wedding celebration in a traditional attire. Her ruby-studded diamond necklace stole the limelight.
5.Radhika Merchant at Vikram Saglaocar's wedding
Nita Ambani's youngest daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant, looked beautiful in a white and lemon traditional ensemble, which she elevated with diamond jewels.