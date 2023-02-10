Meet Union Minister Smriti Irani’s newly married daughter Shanelle Irani

3/4

She did her schooling at Bai Avabai Framji Petit Girls’ High School, which is in Mumbai. She then completed her graduation from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai. From her early years, Shanelle had a passion for debating. Pursuing it further, she decided to make a career as an advocate. She got a law degree from Government Law College in Mumbai, and then, got a Master’s of Law (LLM) degree from Georgetown University Law Centre, Washington DC, USA.