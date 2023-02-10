Meet Union Minister Smriti Irani’s newly married daughter Shanelle Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle tied the knot with fiance Arjun Bhalla in Rajasthan on February 10.
The wedding ceremony took place at the 15th century Khimsar Fort, now a heritage hotel, in the presence of close family members and friends. The wedding festivities began on February 7 with haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies.
1. Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle Irani
Shanelle Irani is the daughter of Smriti Irani and Zubin Irani. Apart from Shanelle, Smriti has two more children Zohr and Zoish. While Zohr and Zoish are Smriti's children with her husband Zubin Irani, Shanelle is Zubin's daughter from his first marriage to Mona Irani.
2. Who is Arjun Bhalla
Arjun Bhalla is a Canadian lawyer whose parents and grandparents are from India. He was born there and made his home there. He lives with his family in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Arjun Bhalla is currently employed with a law company in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. His net worth is roughly $400K, according to reliable media sources.
3. Shanelle Irani: Education
She did her schooling at Bai Avabai Framji Petit Girls’ High School, which is in Mumbai. She then completed her graduation from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai. From her early years, Shanelle had a passion for debating. Pursuing it further, she decided to make a career as an advocate. She got a law degree from Government Law College in Mumbai, and then, got a Master’s of Law (LLM) degree from Georgetown University Law Centre, Washington DC, USA.
4. Work experience
She enrolled in the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in 2012 as an advocate. She later went on to work in an international law firm called WilmerHale, where she is an associate in the Litigation/Controversy Department and is a member of the International Arbitration Practice Group.