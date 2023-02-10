Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Meet Union Minister Smriti Irani’s newly married daughter Shanelle Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle tied the knot with fiance Arjun Bhalla in Rajasthan on February 10.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 10, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

The wedding ceremony took place at the 15th century Khimsar Fort, now a heritage hotel, in the presence of close family members and friends. The wedding festivities began on February 7 with haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies.

1. Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle Irani

Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle Irani
1/4

Shanelle Irani is the daughter of Smriti Irani and Zubin Irani. Apart from Shanelle, Smriti has two more children Zohr and Zoish. While Zohr and Zoish are Smriti's children with her husband Zubin Irani, Shanelle is Zubin's daughter from his first marriage to Mona Irani.

2. Who is Arjun Bhalla

Who is Arjun Bhalla
2/4

Arjun Bhalla is a Canadian lawyer whose parents and grandparents are from India. He was born there and made his home there. He lives with his family in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Arjun Bhalla is currently employed with a law company in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. His net worth is roughly $400K, according to reliable media sources.

3. Shanelle Irani: Education

Shanelle Irani: Education
3/4

She did her schooling at Bai Avabai Framji Petit Girls’ High School, which is in Mumbai. She then completed her graduation from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai. From her early years, Shanelle had a passion for debating. Pursuing it further, she decided to make a career as an advocate. She got a law degree from Government Law College in Mumbai, and then, got a Master’s of Law (LLM) degree from Georgetown University Law Centre, Washington DC, USA.

 

4. Work experience

Work experience
4/4

She enrolled in the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in 2012 as an advocate. She later went on to work in an international law firm called WilmerHale, where she is an associate in the Litigation/Controversy Department and is a member of the International Arbitration Practice Group.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Bill Gates love life: From Melinda Gates, Ann Winblad to Paula Hurd, women in billionaires' life
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Nitin Gadkari shares stunning pics of world's longest expressway, see here
Meet Samiksha Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar's gorgeous sister who can give tough competition to several Bollywood actresses
Sidharth-Kiara reception: Whopping amount spent on post-wedding party will blow your mind
Happy Propose Day: From Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposal scenes
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS Inter 2023 Practical exam admit card out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: See how to download here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.