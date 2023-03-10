From Tina Dabi to Aishwarya Sheoran: Meet the most popular female IAS officers on social media

3/6

Aishwarya Sheoran passed the UPSC exam on her very first attempt. She is a resident of the Churu district of Rajasthan. She gave up her modelling career to succeed in the UPSC exams and ended up securing a 93rd-place finish on her first try. In 2014, Aishwarya placed in the finals of Clean and Clear Face Fresh, and in 2016, she finished third in Femina Miss India.