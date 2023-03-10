From Tina Dabi to Aishwarya Sheoran: Meet the most popular female IAS officers on social media

Here are some of the female IAS officers who have the most thousands of followers on Instagram and are most popular on social media.
Aspiring UPSC candidates frequently draw motivation from Indian IAS officers' success stories. Some IAS officers have successfully maintained a positive social media profile through effective governance. Here are some of the female IAS officers who have the most thousands of followers on Instagram and are most well-known online.
1. IAS Tina Dabi
The Jaisalmer collector's personal and professional lives continue to make news. In 2015, Tina Dabi topped the UPSC exam. She has continued to make headlines ever since because of her success on social media. Pradeep Gawande, an IAS officer, is her husband.
2. IAS Ria Dabi
Ria Dabi, a freshly appointed IAS officer assigned to the Rajasthan Cadre, is continuing in the footsteps of her older sister, IAS Tina Dabi. Ria Dabi placed 15th in the 2020 UPSC exams.
3. Aishwarya Sheoran
Aishwarya Sheoran passed the UPSC exam on her very first attempt. She is a resident of the Churu district of Rajasthan. She gave up her modelling career to succeed in the UPSC exams and ended up securing a 93rd-place finish on her first try. In 2014, Aishwarya placed in the finals of Clean and Clear Face Fresh, and in 2016, she finished third in Femina Miss India.
4. Srushti Deshmukh
Srushti Jayant Deshmukh: In her first attempt, Srushti Jayant Deshmukh received an All India Rank of 5, making her the best female candidate for the UPSC CSE 2018. IAS Srushti Jayant Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda, both of whom are from the same class, got married in 2022 and have a sizable online following.
5. Pari Bishnoi
In the year 2019, Pari Bishnoi, an Ajmer inhabitant, was successful in the UPSC examination. She finished this exam in 30th place. She attributes her accomplishment to her family members, particularly her mother.
6. Smita Sabharwal
Smita Sabharwal has always been a smart student. She did well on the board exam as well. Smita obtained the fourth rank in the 2000 UPSC test, passing the exam and going on to become the top IAS candidate.