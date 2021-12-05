Meet Sruthy Sithara, the first Indian to win Miss Trans Global

Sruthy Sithara had no idea that she was going to win the award. Sharing the picture, Sruthy wrote, “This smile means a lot.”

A resident of Kerala, Sruthy Sithara, who was representing India at Miss Global Trans Title for the past six months, on December 1 received her award through an online event. She had no idea that she was going to win the title. She took to Instagram in order to express her happiness.

Sharing the picture, Sruthy wrote, “Miss Trans Global 2021. This smile means a lot. For me, for my community, for my country, for the transglobal organization, for all those who are oppressed and marginalized. Here’s I am, Sruthy Sithara, Miss Trans Global 2021 Title Winner. Thank you so much all who behind this successful journey.” (Picture credit: All photos from Sruthy Sithara/Instagram)