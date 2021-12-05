Search icon
Meet Sruthy Sithara, the first Indian to win Miss Trans Global

Sruthy Sithara had no idea that she was going to win the award. Sharing the picture, Sruthy wrote, “This smile means a lot.”

  • DNA Web Team
  • Dec 05, 2021, 08:28 PM IST

A resident of Kerala, Sruthy Sithara, who was representing India at Miss Global Trans Title for the past six months, on December 1 received her award through an online event. She had no idea that she was going to win the title. She took to Instagram in order to express her happiness.

Sharing the picture, Sruthy wrote, “Miss Trans Global 2021. This smile means a lot. For me, for my community, for my country, for the transglobal organization, for all those who are oppressed and marginalized. Here’s I am, Sruthy Sithara, Miss Trans Global 2021 Title Winner. Thank you so much all who behind this successful journey.” (Picture credit: All photos from Sruthy Sithara/Instagram)

1. Sruthy Sithara is happy and excited

Sruthy Sithara, while speaking The New Indian Express, stated, “I’m so happy, excited. I never expected such a feat. I have been preparing and participating in the competition for months. And now, it all has ended on such a high note.”

2. Sruthy Sithara at Social Justice Department

Earlier, Sruthy Sithara was part of the transgender cell, the Social Justice Department.

3. Dr. R Bindu congratulated Sruthy Sithara

Dr. R Bindu, Kerala’s minister of higher education, congratulated Sruthy Sithara. She tweeted, “Keralite Sruthy Sithara has been selected as Miss Trans Global 2021, a title she achieved after a long fight against prejudices galore and the narrow mindset of our society. A matter of immense pride for Kerala. Congratulations Sruthy.”

4. Sruthy Sithara started an online campaign

In order to normalise LGBTQ, Sruthy Sithara, with her friends, started an online campaign called The Kaleidoscope. According to The New Indian Express, she said, “We want the world to know we are normal and are an equal part of society. Many people, who are scared to come out have been approaching me about their struggles. I hope we can give them hope and courage to live their lives freely. I hope this crown helps me in these endeavours.”

5. Sruthy Sithara' mother

As per the report of The New Indian Express, Sruthy Sithara dedicated her crown to her late mother and a friend who is no more. Her transgender friend Anannyah Kumari Alex died due to suicide a couple of months ago.

