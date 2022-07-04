Meet Sini Shetty, 21-year-old Femina Miss India World 2022 winner

Along with Sini Shetty, the new beauty queens of the year are Rubal Shekhawat( Femina Miss India 2022 1st Runner Up), Shinata Chauhan (2nd runner-up)
Karnataka’s Sini Shetty was crowned Femina Miss India World 2022 at JIO World Convention Center in Mumbai. Along with Sini Shetty, the country got its new beauty queens of the year including Rubal Shekhawat as Femina Miss India 2022 1st Runner Up and Shinata Chauhan Femina Miss India 2022 2nd Runner Up. (All Images: Sini Shetty/Instagram) (With inputs from ANI)
Here’s everything that we know about our Femina Miss India World 2022 winner Sini Shetty:
1. Background
Talking about the background of our Femina Miss India World 2022, Sini Shetty hails from Karnataka.
2. Born in Mumbai
The 21-year-old beauty queen was born in Mumbai and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance.
3. Qualification
Currently, Sini Shetty is pursuing a professional course called CFA.
4. Trained Bharatanatyam dancer
Our new beauty queen Sini Shetty, who is 21-year-old, is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer.
5. Pride of Karnataka
Sini Shetty’s win has added another glory gem to the state of Karnataka, as prior to Sini many beauties from Karnataka including Lara Dutta, Sarah Jane Dias, and Sandhya Chib, Nafisa Joseph, Rekha Hande, and Lymaraina D` Souza have marked milestones for the state
6. Social media account
Sini Shetty is quite active on Instagram and has 66.6 thousand followers. She often shares her beautiful photos on social media.