Meet Sini Shetty, 21-year-old Femina Miss India World 2022 winner

Along with Sini Shetty, the new beauty queens of the year are Rubal Shekhawat( Femina Miss India 2022 1st Runner Up), Shinata Chauhan (2nd runner-up)

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty was crowned Femina Miss India World 2022 at JIO World Convention Center in Mumbai. Along with Sini Shetty, the country got its new beauty queens of the year including Rubal Shekhawat as Femina Miss India 2022 1st Runner Up and Shinata Chauhan Femina Miss India 2022 2nd Runner Up. (All Images: Sini Shetty/Instagram) (With inputs from ANI)

Here’s everything that we know about our Femina Miss India World 2022 winner Sini Shetty: